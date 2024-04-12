Maggie Rogers Extends 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Maggie Rogers announced her upcoming Don’t Forget Me Tour back in February, and the “Alaska” singer has already added a second leg to the international trek. The tour (plus a Coldplay support tour) will take the singer/songwriter across the US, Canada, Germany, Austria, and Ireland.

Rogers will also bring a few special guests, including Ryan Beatty and The Japanese House. Tickets are still widely available for the upcoming tour, and we’ll help you secure your spot.

The Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour will begin on April 13 in New York City at Irving Plaza. The new final date will be November 2 in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum with support from Ryan Beatty. The newly announced tour dates will span the US and Canada.

Fans can get tickets to the Don’t Forget Me Tour through Rogers’ website. Ticketmaster will also be hosting a few different presales, many of which kick off on different dates. Check Ticketmaster to see when the presale launch for your chosen tour date goes live.

General on-sale for the second leg of the tour will begin on Friday, April 26. Rogers also announced on Instagram that she will be attempting to combat ticket fees by selling them in person at a number of venues during Box Office Week from April 13 to April 20. The tickets will be for select fall arena concert dates. Fans can learn more about this through her website.

Fans in Canada, Germany, Austria, and Ireland should browse Viagogo for tickets. Viagogo has great deals on tickets to sold-out shows outside of the US.

For everyone else, Stubhub might be the way to go if your chosen tour date sells out. Plus, you might find tickets available for a price lower than face value. It’s worth a shot, at least!

This is going to be a very magical tour, so get your tickets now to see Maggie Rogers live in 2024!

April 13 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

April 14 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts

April 16 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

April 19 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

May 4 — Charlotte, NC — Lovin’ Life Festival

May 23 — San Diego, CA — Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 24 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre (with The Japanese House)

May 27 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with The Japanese House)

May 28 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with The Japanese House)

May 31 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with The Japanese House)

June 1 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman (with The Japanese House)

June 3 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP (with The Japanese House)

June 5 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park (with The Japanese House)

June 7 — Cincinnati, OH — The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park (with The Japanese House)

June 8 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion (with The Japanese House)

June 9 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre (with The Japanese House)

June 11 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with The Japanese House)

June 14 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 16 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion (with The Japanese House)

June 19 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park (with The Japanese House)

June 20 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium (with The Japanese House)

June 22 — Miami, FL — FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park (with The Japanese House)

August 15 — Munich, DE — Olympiastadion (with Coldplay)

August 17 — Munich, DE — Olympiastadion (with Coldplay)

August 18 — Munich, DE — Olympiastadion (with Coldplay)

August 21 — Vienna, AT — Ernst-Happel-Stadion (with Coldplay)

August 22 — Vienna, AT — Ernst-Happel-Stadion (with Coldplay)

August 24 — Vienna, AT — Ernst-Happel-Stadion (with Coldplay)

August 25 — Vienna, AT — Ernst-Happel-Stadion (with Coldplay)

August 29 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park (with Coldplay)

August 30 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park (with Coldplay)

September 1 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park (with Coldplay)

September 2 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park (with Coldplay)

October 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

October 15 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

October 17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

October 19 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

October 22 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

October 24 — Chicago, IL — United Center (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

October 25 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

October 29 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

October 30 — Portland, OR — Moda Center (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

November 1 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

November 2 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum (with Ryan Beatty) (NEW!)

