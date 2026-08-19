Ella Langley Continues Powerful Concert Tradition With Gospel Message to Texas Fans

Ella Langley is sharing her faith. During a performance in Fort Worth, Texas, the country singer introduced her song “Loving Life Again” in the way she always does, with an uplifting speech.

“I want you to know that you are loved. You are so loved,” Langley told the crowd at Dickies Arena. “Not just by the person that you’re here with, the people that you’re here with, but most importantly, you’re loved by Jesus Christ. That’s all you can ask for in this world.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“I know I look like I have it all figured out up here, but I do not,” she continued. “I’m living every day flying by the seat of my pants.”

Langley went on to note that she’s “so thankful that no matter how hard it gets, no matter how many times I question myself, I know that I have the most important person that could love me.”

“He loves me, and that’s all I need,” she said. “If nothing else, above nothing else, that gets me back to loving life again.”

What to Know About Ella Langley

Langley’s powerful onstage moment came just as she’s nearing an impressive feat. With “Choosin’ Texas” topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the 18th week, Langley is one week away from tying Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” for the longest No. 1 stretch among non-holiday songs in chart history.

Taking holiday songs into account, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” still holds command of the all-time No. 1 record with 22 weeks.

Langley put out her latest album, Dandelion, in April. Since then, she has been on the road with Morgan Wallen on his Still the Problem Tour. During that trek, Langley and Wallen put out their duet.

This month, Lanlgey will kick off her headlining Dandelion Tour. The trek’s first show will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Aug. 20.

She’ll travel across the U.S. during the months-long tour, hitting cities including Jacksonville, Tulsa, and Los Angeles.

The final show of the tour is scheduled for Halloween night in St. Paul, Mennesota.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage