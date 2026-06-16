Ella Langley Reveals the Unforgettable Snake Encounter That Almost Derailed a Writing Session With Miranda Lambert

Only one thing can come between Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert’s bond—a snake. During a conversation for Elle, Langley and Lambert told Reba McEntire how their visit to a farm went downhill.

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“At one of the last writes we had, I saw a snake,” Langley recalled. “I tried to get up and catch it. Miranda walked outside with a shotgun.”

Lambert revealed that, at the time, she and Langley were at her farm. That day, Lambert joked, the women were “trying to out redneck each other” with their moves.

As for what happed to the reptile, Langley assured fans, “The snake did not get shot.”

“I scared it off. She was mad at me for that,” Langley revealed of Lambert. “She was like, ‘Dang it, I was right here.’”

Langley noted that she “will never forget” the moment, sharing of Lambert, “She didn’t tell me she was going to get the gun. She just kinda walked out [with it].”

After sharing the story, Lambert joked to McEntire, “Don’t you wanna come write with us?”

“We’re gonna kidnap Reba,” she quipped, before promising, “We won’t do snakes and shotguns if you come out with us. We’ll keep it low-key.”

What to Know About Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Langley and Lambert have recently been in the news for their work together. Lambert served as a producer on Langley’s sophomore album, Dandelion, and co-wrote her hit song “Choosin’ Texas.”

During an interview with Billboard, Lambert revealed when she knew the record-breaking track was a hit.

“The first week it was out, when we started seeing the numbers we were seeing, I was on the road and I started covering it. By the second weekend on the road, I moved it down to the end of my set,” Lambert told the outlet. “That’s how I knew, ‘Oh, this is a huge hit, and I gotta follow it with my old s**t nobody cares about.’”

That moment made Lambert realize, that she and her co-writers had “an instant classic” on their hands.

“It was not on my bingo card for ‘Choosin’ Texas’ to take over the world,” Lambert said. “… I’ve never seen anything like it. So when Ella calls and is like, ‘What does this mean?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. You might need to call Taylor Swift right now [and ask her], because this is, like, that kind of big.’”

Amid its success, Lambert said she feels “so proud” of the song, largely because of how unapologetically country it is.

“It’s country as s**t. I love it. It’s throwback country,” she said. “Ella’s influences are very much ’70s and ’80s country, and that’s what we were going for. And I feel so happy. I feel like more ears are on country music now because of it. I’m so thrilled about that.”

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