Ella Langley Shares Heartwarming Throwback Video of One of the First Songs She Ever Learned To Play

This time last year, Ella Langley was a rising country star fresh off the success of her debut record, Hungover. Now, the Hope Hull, Alabama-born artist is a full-blown phenomenon ahead of her sophomore album, Dandelion, out Friday (April 10). The LP’s lead single, “Choosin’ Texas”, has already made her the first woman to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. With fans already buzzing for her latest project, the five-time ACM Award winner gave them an irresistible glimpse into her musical roots.

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What This 16th-Century Folk Song Means to Ella Langley

Taking to social media Thursday (April 9), Ella Langley shared a video of herself singing Dandelion’s intro and outro—the centuries-old folk song “Froggy Went a-Courtin’.” She recorded a full version with fellow country singer-songwriter Charlie Worsham, using snippets to bookend Dandelion’s 16 tracks.

Langley splices the present-day takes with an old home video. Here, a pint-sized Langley dances to that very song, ponytail bouncing. Nearby, her grandfather sits in a chair, accompanying the future star on his guitar.

Dandelion is an album dedicated to her roots, and she didn’t choose its intro and outro at random.

“The first two songs I ever learned how to sing were ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘Froggy Went a-Courtin’,” Langley told Rolling Stone. “Whenever we do family reunions, everyone would gather around the piano and sing ‘Froggy.’”

She continued, “This record is so personal to me in the way of trying to give you a little insight into not only me, but Alabama, growing up in the country with these old type of songs.”

[RELATED: Did You Know the No. 1 Country Song in America Quietly Features the Most-Awarded Artist in ACM History?]

“She Lives Life in a Big Way

During her ACM Awards debut last year, Ella Langley joined country music trailblazer Miranda Lambert for a scorching performance of the latter’s 2005 hit “Kerosene.” The two reunited on Dandelion, which Lambert executive produced.

In addition to singing backup on “Choosin’ Texas”, Lambert makes a cameo on “Butterfly Season”.

“Ella has a fiery spirit,” Lambert told Rolling Stone. “She lives life in a big way and on her own terms. With this record, I wanted to honor her vision every step of the way.… It felt important to help her make choices that stayed true to who she is as an artist.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images