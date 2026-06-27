Ella Langley’s Latest Chart Achievement Puts Her in Country Music History (Again)

Although 2024 was a special year for Ella Langley as she released her debut album, Hungover, the country star will forever remember 2026. When releasing her newest album, Dandelion, Langley had no idea it would define her career at the moment. Hitting the airwaves on April 10, Dandelion completely hijacked all of country music. It doesn’t matter which country music radio station, Langley is on it. While peaking at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, Langley continues her historic run thanks to “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her.”

Along with making history, Langley also celebrated several new certifications. “Choosin’ Texas” and “You Look Like You Love Me” both reached four-times Platinum, “Weren’t for the Wind” earned three-times Platinum, “Be Her,” Hungover, and Dandelion all went Platinum, while “Paint the Town Blue” was certified Gold.

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Looking at all the certificates, it’s safe to say that Langley had one of the greatest weeks of her career. But it doesn’t stop there. Besides “Choosin’ Texas” hitting Platinum, it also remained on the Billboard Hot 100. While spending 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1, it has stayed on the chart for a total of 28 weeks.

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Ella Langley Shocked To Her Core Over Country Music Stardom

While “Choosin’ Texas” became one of the hottest songs of 2026, Langley has already surpassed one of its milestones. According to Billboard’s Country Airplay, “Be Her,” which is on the same album, secured its fourth week on top of the Country Airplay chart. Surpassing the three-week reign of “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley proved again and again that she is more than a single hit.

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And keeping the success going, Langley also became the first female artist to top the Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, and Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. Having no other way to describe her career at the moment, Langley insisted, “This genuinely has shocked me to my core.”

Never imagining the global success of “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley promised, “I was talking to Miranda [Lambert] the other night. I mean, this is groundbreaking territory for all of us, all the writers on the song, everyone included. And it’s just crazy to see how many different people love this song, and why they love this song.”

Charting new territory within country music, Langley has transformed from a rising star into one of country music’s biggest names. And as her success continues, she keeps raising the bar for the rest of the genre.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)