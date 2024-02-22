Elle King Slated to Perform at Fundraising Event On Heels of Dolly Parton Tribute Backlash

Since her much-discussed Dolly Parton tribute performance at the Grand Ole Opry, Elle King has mostly steered clear of the public eye. Parton has come out and publically defended King. Now the latter looks ready to take the stage once again, this time at the Woodland Park Zoo as part of the annual ZooTunes concert series. She’ll close out the series in August after a long and eclectic list of performers take the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

2024 marks forty years of ZooTunes concerts. As a result, the Woodland Park Zoo is pulling out all of the stops to bring an exciting genre-spanning lineup of performers to their patrons. The series will include 13 concerts throughout June, July, and August. The lineup features King, Sierra Ferrell and Nick Shoulders, the Roots, Norah Jones, and many more.

[Elle King Tour 2024: Get Tickets]

ZooTunes is a fundraising event for the Woodland Park Zoo. Proceeds from ticket sales support the zoo’s animal care, conservation, and education programs. So, not only are these artists delivering great music to zoo patrons, but they’re also doing it for a good cause. Pre-sale tickets are available today (February 22) exclusively through the zoo’s website.

ZooTunes Lineup and Schedule

Mother Mother/Cavetown and Destroy Boys—June 16

Car Seat Headrest—June 20

The Roots—July 21

Violent Femmes—July 26

Norah Jones—July 29

The Decemberists—July 31

The Decemberists—August 1

Sierra Ferrell and Nick Shoulders—August 11

The Japanese House—August 12

Built to Spill—August 15

Waxahatchee and Woods—August 18

Alvvays and The Beths—August 19

Elle King—August 31

Elle King on Tour 2024

Those who want to see King live and can’t make it to Seattle are in luck. She has plenty of live dates booked this year.

03/01—Tempe, Arizona @ Extra Innings Festival

03/02—San Diego, California @ Petco Park

03/08—Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena

03/09—Glasgow, Scotland @ Ovo Hydro

03/10—London, UK @ The O2

03/20—Brooklyn, New York @ Leading Ladies

03/21—Shipshewana, Indiana @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

03/22—Waukegan, Illinois @ Genesee Theatre

03/29—Harris, Michigan @ Island Resort & Casino

03/30—Harris, Michigan @ Island Resort & Casino

04/04—Charlotte, North Carolina @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/05—North Myrtle Beach, Florida @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

04/06—Jacksonville, Florida @ Daily’s Place

04/19—Vancouver, British Columbia @ Coast City Country

04/24—San Diego, California @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

04/26—Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival

05/04—West Palm Beach, Florida @ Sunfest

05/17—Las Vegas, Nevada @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

05/18—Las Vegas, Nevada @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

05/31—Raleigh, North Carolina @ The Ritz

06/01—Bristol, Virginia @ In the Pines

06/02—Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Festival

06/14—Bloomington, Illinois @ Tailgates & Tallboys

06/28—Cohasset, Massachusetts @ South Shore Music Circus

06/29—Hyannis, Massachusetts @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

06/30—Webster, Massachusetts @ Indian Ranch

07/12—Hampton, Iowa @ Franklin County Fair

07/19—Port Huron, Michigan @ McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center

07/21—Twin Lakes, Wisconsin @ Country Thunder

07/24—Prior Lake, Minnesota @ Lake Front Music Fest

08/03—Detroit Lakes, Minnesota @ We Fest

08/17—Calgary, Alberta @ Country Thunder

08/20—Portland, Oregon @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/21—Seattle, Washington @ Woodland Park Zoo

09/21—Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

10/18—Sacramento, California @ Goldensky Festival

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

if you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.