Elle King Slated to Perform at Fundraising Event On Heels of Dolly Parton Tribute Backlash

Since her much-discussed Dolly Parton tribute performance at the Grand Ole Opry, Elle King has mostly steered clear of the public eye. Parton has come out and publically defended King. Now the latter looks ready to take the stage once again, this time at the Woodland Park Zoo as part of the annual ZooTunes concert series. She’ll close out the series in August after a long and eclectic list of performers take the stage.
2024 marks forty years of ZooTunes concerts. As a result, the Woodland Park Zoo is pulling out all of the stops to bring an exciting genre-spanning lineup of performers to their patrons. The series will include 13 concerts throughout June, July, and August. The lineup features King, Sierra Ferrell and Nick Shoulders, the Roots, Norah Jones, and many more.
ZooTunes is a fundraising event for the Woodland Park Zoo. Proceeds from ticket sales support the zoo’s animal care, conservation, and education programs. So, not only are these artists delivering great music to zoo patrons, but they’re also doing it for a good cause. Pre-sale tickets are available today (February 22) exclusively through the zoo’s website.
ZooTunes Lineup and Schedule
Mother Mother/Cavetown and Destroy Boys—June 16
Car Seat Headrest—June 20
The Roots—July 21
Violent Femmes—July 26
Norah Jones—July 29
The Decemberists—July 31
The Decemberists—August 1
Sierra Ferrell and Nick Shoulders—August 11
The Japanese House—August 12
Built to Spill—August 15
Waxahatchee and Woods—August 18
Alvvays and The Beths—August 19
Elle King—August 31
Elle King on Tour 2024
Those who want to see King live and can’t make it to Seattle are in luck. She has plenty of live dates booked this year.
- 03/01—Tempe, Arizona @ Extra Innings Festival
- 03/02—San Diego, California @ Petco Park
- 03/08—Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena
- 03/09—Glasgow, Scotland @ Ovo Hydro
- 03/10—London, UK @ The O2
- 03/20—Brooklyn, New York @ Leading Ladies
- 03/21—Shipshewana, Indiana @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
- 03/22—Waukegan, Illinois @ Genesee Theatre
- 03/29—Harris, Michigan @ Island Resort & Casino
- 03/30—Harris, Michigan @ Island Resort & Casino
- 04/04—Charlotte, North Carolina @ The Fillmore Charlotte
- 04/05—North Myrtle Beach, Florida @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
- 04/06—Jacksonville, Florida @ Daily’s Place
- 04/19—Vancouver, British Columbia @ Coast City Country
- 04/24—San Diego, California @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
- 04/26—Indio, California @ Stagecoach Festival
- 05/04—West Palm Beach, Florida @ Sunfest
- 05/17—Las Vegas, Nevada @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
- 05/18—Las Vegas, Nevada @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
- 05/31—Raleigh, North Carolina @ The Ritz
- 06/01—Bristol, Virginia @ In the Pines
- 06/02—Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Festival
- 06/14—Bloomington, Illinois @ Tailgates & Tallboys
- 06/28—Cohasset, Massachusetts @ South Shore Music Circus
- 06/29—Hyannis, Massachusetts @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
- 06/30—Webster, Massachusetts @ Indian Ranch
- 07/12—Hampton, Iowa @ Franklin County Fair
- 07/19—Port Huron, Michigan @ McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center
- 07/21—Twin Lakes, Wisconsin @ Country Thunder
- 07/24—Prior Lake, Minnesota @ Lake Front Music Fest
- 08/03—Detroit Lakes, Minnesota @ We Fest
- 08/17—Calgary, Alberta @ Country Thunder
- 08/20—Portland, Oregon @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
- 08/21—Seattle, Washington @ Woodland Park Zoo
- 09/21—Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas
- 10/18—Sacramento, California @ Goldensky Festival
Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM
