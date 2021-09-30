Elton John and Stevie Wonder Release New Collab, “Finish Line”

Two of the biggest names in music released a new collaboration today (September 30). That’s right, Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder dropped their new smooth and soulful cut, “Finish Line,” today, as part of John’s upcoming LP release, The Lockdown Sessions, out October 22.

John, who has already released collabs for the project with artists like Charlie Puth, will release his new 16-song epic in about three weeks. The album also features work with Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder, and many more.

Fans can pre-order the album here.

“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’—I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I’ve ever made,” John said of the collaboration with Wonder, via a press release. “Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him—he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals. Andrew Watt has done an unbelievable job on the production. It was a magical process. I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after fifty years of friendship we finally get to do a full-blown duet. He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line’ you think, this is a true genius here.”

Wonder added, “It is both a joy and honor to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton! He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship, and love, who I’ve met on this life journey! True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes.

“Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing ‘Finish Line,’ will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience. I love it!! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life song! Long live Sir Elton John!”

Listen to the track below.

Photo Getty Images