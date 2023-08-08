We Asked A.I. to Write a Song in the Style of both Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra – See the Results

There are a lot of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra fans in the world. Despite the fact that these two singing stars crossed paths later in Sinatra’s career and early in Presley’s, they never recorded a duet together. Until now… sort of.

While Sinatra and Elvis didn’t cut a song, they did shoot this video (below), in which Elvis seems to be lightly mocking his elder. Nevertheless, it’s an amazing piece of footage.

But for those who want more from the two, we feel you. We reached out to our old friends at ChatGPT for some help. We sought out the artificial intelligence system to see what it thought a song by the two icons would be like. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the fictional proposition.

“Side by Side”

(Verse 1 – Frank Sinatra style)

Frank:

In the city lights, we start our dance,

A tale of love, a sweet romance,

Your eyes so blue, like the ocean’s hue,

I’m lost in you, my heart asks for a chance.

(Verse 2 – Elvis Presley style)

Elvis:

Well, darlin’ girl, you got that sway,

Your smile shines bright, just like the day,

I’ll take your hand, we’ll make a stand,

Together we’ll find our own special way.

(Chorus – Duet)

Frank & Elvis:

Fly with me, to love’s embrace,

Two hearts entwined, in time and space,

Side by side, we’ll take that ride,

In each other’s arms, we’ll find our place.

(Verse 3 – Frank Sinatra style)

Frank:

In the moonlit sky, we’ll share a dream,

With every step, we’ll make a team,

You’re my guiding star, no matter how far,

Together we’ll conquer any extreme.

(Verse 4 – Elvis Presley style)

Elvis:

Oh, little darlin’, you’re my sweet delight,

With you, I’m flyin’, takin’ flight,

In this crazy world, you’re my girl,

With you, everything feels just right.

(Chorus – Duet)

Frank & Elvis:

Fly with me, to love’s embrace,

Two hearts entwined, in time and space,

Side by side, we’ll take that ride,

In each other’s arms, we’ll find our place.

(Bridge – Duet)

Frank & Elvis:

Through the highs and lows, we’ll stay strong,

In love’s duet, we’ll sing along,

No matter the storm, our hearts will transform,

Together forever, we belong.

(Verse 5 – Frank Sinatra style)

Frank:

With every word, we’ll serenade,

A timeless love, no need to evade,

You’re my guiding light, my day and night,

Together, our love will never fade.

(Verse 6 – Elvis Presley style)

Elvis:

Well, darlin’, you’re my rock and roll,

With you, I’ve found my heart and soul,

In love’s embrace, we’ve found our place,

Together, we’ve reached a brand new goal.

(Chorus – Duet)

Frank & Elvis:

Fly with me, to love’s embrace,

Two hearts entwined, in time and space,

Side by side, we’ll take that ride,

In each other’s arms, we’ll find our place.

(Outro – Duet)

Frank & Elvis:

Oh, darlin’, we’ll make it through,

In this duet, me and you,

Hand in hand, we’ll take a stand,

Forever and ever, our love is true.

Final Thoughts

In a way, unfortunately, like the video clip above, the song has the opposite effect that we were hoping for. It doesn’t scratch the itch so much as it makes the itch more pronounced. We would love to have heard a song by these two together. But really they were like ships passing in the night, two generations butting up against one another: the big band croon and the cool blues-rock. If only…

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images