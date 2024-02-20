Emily Nenni Introduces Her Next Album ‘Drive & Cry’ with Honky Tonkin’ Toe-Tapper “Get to Know Ya”

Emily Nenni made waves with her critically acclaimed label debut On the Ranch in 2022. Today, the Nashville-based country singer announced her next full-length Drive & Cry. Nenni introduced her new 12-track collection with “Get to Know Ya.” Watch the official music video below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Much like On the Ranch, her upcoming album will give listeners a look into Nenni’s life. Where her last release saw her escaping the hustle and bustle of Music City during the pandemic to live on a ranch, Drive & Cry sees the singer/songwriter once again in the heart of Nashville.

[See Emily Nenni Live: Get Tickets]

Emily Nenni Is in the Driver’s Seat on Her New Album

Nenni co-penned the songs on her label debut. Drive & Cry will be a little more personal because she wrote almost all of the songs on the record alone. She penned 11 of the 12 songs. “Aside from ‘Amarillo Highway’ which is a staple of my sets, this is the first record I have completely written on my own,” Nenni shared in a statement. “I spent a good bit of solitary time ruminating on things that had happened over the last year or two. Rethinking what I’m doing, how I’m doing it, who with, even in just the everyday,” she added.

“Change is hard but also such a gift. I’m most proud of the quality of folks involved in this record, they’re all top-notch professionals and the kindest people,” Nenni said. “I had so much fun—even through the tears—at every stage of making this record. I really hope everybody hears that.”

Nenni’s label mate John James Tourville of The Deslondes produced the album at Creative Workshop in Nashville. Matt Ross-Spang mixed the record at Southern Grooves in Memphis. Country singer Bella White appears on the track “I Can’t Pretend It Never Happened.” Nenni also enlisted an army of stellar musicians to bring the album to life including Jack Quiggins (Teddy & The Rough Riders), Alex Lyon (Whitey Morgan and the 78s), Megan Coleman, Billy Contreras, and more.

Drive & Cry drops on May 3 via New West Records. It will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited autographed clear & blue marble teal color vinyl edition will be available via Heady Wax Fiends. An autographed compact disc edition, as well as a limited autographed Clear Pink vinyl edition will be available at Independent Retailers worldwide and is available for pre-order now through New West Records

“Get to Know Ya”

“Get to Know Ya” is a honky tonk barnburner that will let longtime listeners know that Nenni hasn’t gotten far from her roots. “I was selling cowboy boots and my coworkers were making plans to go to the honky tonk that night,” she recalled.

The “Long Game” singer added, “I had already written a couple of songs for the record and they were on the melancholy side, so I wanted to have an upbeat two-stepping number. I just imagined some ‘80s movie like Hard Country, and folks getting off work and headed to the honky tonk. That’s still alive and well in Nashville.”

The video below features cameos from Joshua Hedley, Jonny Fritz, Esther Rose, Bella White, The Deslondes’ Riley Downing, and more.

02/21 – Nashville, TN – Riverside Revival (WMOT Wired In with Corb Lund)

03/13 – Austin, TX – Sagebrush (SXSW)

03/15 – Austin, TX – Antone’s (SXSW)

03/16 – The White Horse (SXSW)

05/16 – Bloomington, IN – Cosmic Songwriter Festival

06/22 – Helmville, MT – Old Salt Festival

06/29 – Pendleton, OR – Jackalope Jamboree

08/03 – Madison, WI – Sugar Maple Music Festival

Featured Image by Alyssa Gafkjen

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.