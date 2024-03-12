Emily Nenni Embraces Hard-Learned Lessons on New Track “Changes” from Her Upcoming Album ‘Drive & Cry’

Last month, Emily Nenni announced the follow-up to her critically acclaimed label debut On the Ranch. Her next album, Drive & Cry will hit streaming services and record store shelves on May 3 via New West Records. Today, she released the second sample of the highly anticipated release. Check out “Changes” below.

“Changes” sees Nenni reflecting on the mistakes and hard times that turn into life lessons. While the song could have easily been a sad waltz about nights when things went too far, she keeps things optimistic. It’s all part of being lost and alive. / The further down you fall, rougher you’ll rise, she sings, highlighting the perspective from which she wrote the song.

Emily Nenni Discusses “Changes”

“This was the first song I wrote for the album, in January 2022,” Nenni said in a statement. “The recording is actually the demo we did that month. So, we have special guests Sean Thompson on guitar and Hank Long on keys,” she added.

The singer/songwriter went on to say, “This record is largely about reflections over the last couple of years, and how I’ll never be done learning and changing. I’ll also never be done making mistakes, but that’s how you grow.” She concluded, adding, “Change and endings are hard, but nothing is meant to last forever. Once I got comfortable with hat, days got a little easier and I was a little easier on myself.”

Drive & Cry will drop on May 3. Pre-orders for the album are available now.

Nenni has several shows booked this year including a handful of appearances at SXSW. Check out the full list below.

03/13—Austin, TX @ Sagebrush (SXSW)

03/14—Austin, TX @Waterloo Records

03/15—Austin, TX @ Still Austin Whiskey Co. (SXSW)

03/15—Austin, TX @ Punchbowl Social (SXSW)

03/15—Austin, TX @ Antone’s (SXSW Official Showcase)

03/16—Austin, TX @ Armadillo Den (SXSW)

03/16—Austin, TX @ The White Horse (SXSW)

03/29—Austin, TX@ The Sagebrush (w/ Sentimental Family Band, Teddy and The Rough Riders)

05/16—Bloomington, IN @ Cosmic Songwriter Festival

06/22—Helmville, MT @ Old Salt Festival

06/29—Pendleton, OR @ Jackalope Jamboree

08/03—Madison, WI @ Sugar Maple Music Festival

Featured Image by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

