LeAnn Rimes Underwent Surgery to Remove Precancerous Cells, Opens Up About Health Challenges

Stepping into the music industry in 1990, LeAnn Rimes has spent the majority of her life singing. Not only did she sell over 37 million albums, but she also gained fame when she performed the song “Blue” at just 13 years old. Not placing herself into a single genre, the singer dominated country music, contemporary Christian, and even pop. With her success ongoing, the star recently detailed how the month of January has been troubling for her over the years and 2024 doesn’t seem to be any different.

Sharing a few pictures of herself enjoying nature and the sunshine, Rimes revealed what the month of January meant to her. She wrote, “January is usually a challenging month for me. over the past couple of years, I’ve either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time, which was all pretty depressing. but, I have to say, this january, has been joyful and easeful.”

That is what she thought until Rimes explained she suffered from precancerous cells near her cervix. She added, “I underwent a minor surgery and I wanted to share what I went in for because I think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on.”

LeAnn Rimes Urges Fans To Discuss Their Bodies

Having “abnormal pap smears” since she was 17, Rimes noted how her doctors routinely checked her for any sort of “cellular changes” that might be concerning. While nothing alarming happened over the years, the singer said, “After my latest abnormal pap smear and colposcopy revealed that I had high grade cervical dysplasia, I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells.”

Although the surgery was a success and Rimes continues to focus on her health, she shared her struggles in hopes of educating others. “Early stages of cervical cancer don’t usually involve symptoms, so annual screenings and early detection can be lifesaving.” The singer urged fans to discuss their bodies and taboo subjects in order to “put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)