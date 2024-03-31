Emmy Russell Talks Vulnerable ‘American Idol’ Audition and Continuing Grandmother Loretta Lynn’s Legacy

Sharing her love for music for over 60 years, Loretta Lynn dominated country music as she released a total of 46 studio albums. With such a rich history in country music, the singer not only received countless awards but she is one of the most decorated female country artists. While passing away in October 2022, her granddaughter Emmy Russell is hoping to carry her legacy forward as she competes on American Idol. Discussing her time on the show, Russell also opened up about her relationship with Lynn and the special gift her grandmother gave her.

Speaking with Rolling Stone about the audition process on American Idol, Russell admitted to being surprised by the love and support she received from fans and the judges. “I sometimes wake up in the morning and I’m just crying because of how grateful I am. The fact that the audition did translate to the crowd is powerful for me. I wasn’t trying to be anything — I was just myself, and so for that, I’m really grateful. I didn’t try and create a character like I used to. It was just like, “Here I am.”

Having the chance to watch her audition on American Idol, Russell explained the reaction from fans to her song “Skinny”, which focused on her eating disorder. “It’s been people commenting that they relate to my song. That means a lot. It’s why I make music. At first, it was embarrassing to talk about [the eating disorder], but then I saw it resonate with people and it’s still vulnerable every time I play it. I haven’t played it since the audition.”

Emmy Russell Received Special Gift From Loretta Lynn

Having music royalty in her family, Russell wondered what her grandmother, Lynn, would think about her audition. Noting how Lynn wanted her to be a singer, she said, “I think that she would just be like, ‘Thank you, honey. If you’re going to use your gifts, I’m happy. Please use them.’ She was always really mad at me. I was a missionary for five, six years, and every time I’d come back from Brazil, she was like, ‘When are you going to come back and do what you’re made to do?’”

Letting her find her own way, Lynn made sure that Russell always carried a piece of her. At just 15 years old, the rising star watched as her grandmother gifted her guitar to her at the Ryman Auditorium. “When I was 15, she passed me down her guitar at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. “Only you’re the one that I feel is supposed to carry this.’ But at 15 you don’t know how to carry a weight that heavy. And so my process has been interesting. My musical journey has been very interesting with learning how to carry it correctly rather than letting it crush me.”

With Russell’s journey on American Idol just starting, be sure to tune in on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

