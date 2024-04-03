Luke Bryan Opens up on Critiquing Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter on ‘American Idol’

Before becoming a judge on American Idol, Luke Bryan showcased his musical talents when he released songs like “Country Girl”, “Crash My Party”, and “Drunk on You.” Releasing seven studio albums, with his last releasing in 2020, the country singer received numerous awards and is a five-time Entertainer of the Year recipient. Not to mention, he sold over 75 million albums throughout his time in the spotlight. Bringing his years of experience to American Idol, the country star discussed having to critique singers like Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Emmy Russell.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Lynn an icon in country music, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Bryan watched as her granddaughter auditioned for a spot on the show. Already knowing the stardom that follows the Lynn name, Russell gave a rousing performance that landed her a trip to Hollywood. While knowing about her past, Bryan admitted that when it comes to the audition process, the judges have to be honest with the audience. Speaking with Taste of Country Nights, he said, “At the end of the day, we have to be honest, because America’s watching.”

Luke Bryan Admits Emmy Russell Has “The Goods”

Diving deeper into his statement, Bryan added that the viewers are always judging more than the contestants. “I think if we start sending people through just because they have a connection with any form of music or if there’s somebody famous — if we start sending people through that don’t seem like they’re worthy of it, I think that America will call us out on that.”

[RELATED: “A Thorn in My Side Again”: Luke Bryan Takes a Visit to Katy Perry’s Hometown]

Although Russell comes from country royalty, Bryan insisted it had little to do with their decision to move her forward. Giving examples of what makes an American Idol, the country singer said, “They gotta be talented. They gotta have the goods, and obviously Emmy’s got the goods.” While talented, Bryan added it always helped to have someone like Lynn in the family. “To be able to say that your grandmother is Loretta Lynn, that certainly gets the room’s attention.”

Gaining high praise from Bryan, Russell still has a long road ahead of her before she gets the chance to become the next American Idol.

(Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)