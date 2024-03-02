“Emotional” Swiftie Responds to Backlash Over Viral Reaction to Taylor Swift Performance

It’s no mystery that Taylor Swift fans have a tendency to be zealous when it comes to their favorite singer/songwriter. For one Swiftie, though, an emotional outburst in reaction to a song made its way to Tiktok and X, where she’s been a hot topic for the past several days.

Videos by American Songwriter

What Caused the Taylor Swift Fan To Have Such An Intense Reaction to “Exile”?

In the Tiktok video, Australian fan Madison Blackband can be seen sitting with some of her friends outside of the Accor Stadium where Swift was performing. In the distance, Swift begins to perform the song “Exile” from her album Folklore.

her friends are so strong i’d have to laugh at her because why is your reaction to taylor swift playing exile the same as me finding out my dad died pic.twitter.com/WWCuV6XdJM — ౨ৎ tess⸆⸉ (@F3ARL3SSTV) February 25, 2024

Once the girls identify the song, Blackband begins to sob uncontrollably and collapse into the lap of one of her friends. The video clip has gone viral, and many have turned Blackband into a meme that pokes fun at the instability of Taylor Swift fans.

In the wake of overnight infamy, Blackband has decided to speak out. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she made it clear that she is “just a passionate person.”

[Get Tickets to See Taylor Swift Live in the UK and Europe]

“There’s no point letting it upset me,” said the 20-year-old fan. “I reacted the way I reacted. […] The opinion of people thinking that it’s embarrassing and stuff doesn’t mean anything to me because I never thought it was and I’m not going to think it is now just because someone says I should.”

That being said, Blackband recognizes why the average person would find the video clip funny.

“I understand why people are laughing at it,” she continued. “I laughed at the video myself once I first watched it back.”

In the original caption of the video, which Blackband posted herself, noted that the song “saved her life”, though it is unknown what exactly that implies. Blackband went into slightly more detail in her interview.

“[Exile] means a lot to me,” she continued. “It’s a song I’ve listened to when I needed anything, as a distraction or to keep me focused. It’s like a safety blanket.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.