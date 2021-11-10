Engelbert Humperdinck Gives His ‘Regards’ with Covers of Willie Nelson, The Everly Brothers

Engelbert Humperdinck is closing 2021 on a few familiar notes with the surprise release of his new EP Regards (OK!Good Records), out Nov. 19. The five-song EP features Humperdinck’s soulful renditions of songs by Willie Nelson, The Everly Brothers, Louis Armstrong, Elvis Presley, and Charles Chaplin.

On Regards, the “King of Romance” takes on Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World,” Willie Nelson’s “Funny How Time Slips Away”, and “Let It Be Me,” made famous by The Everly Brothers in 1977.

The EP also features an “orchestral” version of Charles Chaplin’s “Smile,” a song also featured on Humperdinck’s 2020 EP Sentiments, and his version of Presley’s “Blue Christmas” with a Texas two-step arrangement, rounds out Regards.

The release comes while Humperdinck is currently on tour in the UK with additional dates in the U.S. closing out 2021. The tour will continue on throughout the U.S. and Europe through May 2022.

Recently celebrating more than 50 years in the business, Humperdinck was awarded MBE honors for his services to music during the Queen’s Birthday Honors in June of 2021.

Humperdinck also has a growing fan base of more than 100,000 followers on YouTube with his weekly Live at Home specials, ’Tuesday Museday’ vlogs, and ‘Flashback Friday’ episodes.