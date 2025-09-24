Ozzy Osbourne’s Producer Confirms He’ll Produce The Rolling Stones’ Next Album

Spending nearly two decades in the music industry as a producer, Andrew Watt received the chance to work with stars like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, and even the Rolling Stones. Already having a stellar resume of collaborations, that was just a sample of who Watt worked with. And apparently, he left a lasting impression on the Rolling Stones as Watt recently announced he was producing the band’s next album.

Back in 2023, the Rolling Stones released their latest album with Hackney Diamonds. With songs “Dreamy Skies” and “Angry”, the album landed No. 1 on the UK Albums chart. In the US, it reached 2nd and 3rd place on the US Billboard 200 and US Top Rock Albums charts. Although two years had passed since the album hit shelves, the band was ready to get back to the studio. And when looking for producers, they decided to turn to the same person who helped bring Hackney Diamonds to life – Watt.

Excited to work with the legendary band once again, Watt spoke with Rolling Stone about getting the phone call. And knowing not just the history but the talent that surrounded the band, he insisted, “I’ve said it before, but it’s like working for Batman.”

Andrew Watt Calls Work With The Rolling Stones The “Most Informative Process”

While not wanting to give away too many details about the new album, Watt remained extremely quiet about what they were working on. But he did promise, “When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”

Outside of Watt’s time producing Hackney Diamonds, he noted the massive amount of knowledge he gathered from the Rolling Stones. “I would say that was the most informative process of my life.” Watt continued, “Those guys have been teaching me stuff about the history of music and just stories of how records were made… It’s unbelievable watching Keith fill out the whole sonic picture of what a Rolling Stones song should be, guitar-wise.”

It wasn’t just Richards, as Watt also praised the masterful talent of Mick Jagger. “Watching Mick listen to a vocal and decide he’s singing too well, and instead he’s gonna go in and throw it away more so it just sounds nastier and dirtier. That’s a level of master, you know?”

With the Stones back in the studio and Watt at the helm, fans can expect their next chapter to carry the same grit, spirit, and timeless energy as Hackney Diamonds.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)