Eric Church Releases “Break It Kind of Guy” From His Three-Part Project ‘Heart & Soul’

Ten-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church released his final instant grat track, “Break It Kind Of Guy,” today (March 26), off his forthcoming triple album collection, Heart & Soul. The unconventional process of creating the track informed the lyrics of the song itself, which with longtime backing vocalist Joanna Cotten, features his signature outlaw edge.

Hold up on rollin’ up the streets in this town / I got a bucket full of paint left and a match to burn it down / When it comes to raisin’ hell I’m ‘bout to take you all to school / Ain’t big on all your laws and don’t care about your rules / Yeah, I tell my eagle where to fly / If it’s not broke, I’m a break it kind of guy, he sings in the chorus

“I was writing with Luke Dick and Casey Beathard—who had never written together before, which was another cool thing about this process,” Church shared about the song’s creation. “Luke was talking about how refreshing it was and how creative he felt in that setting, and then he said ‘I’m so surprised you would do it this way because normally people are like ‘if it’s not broke’—and when he said that, I went ‘you break it.’ We’ve got three songwriters in the room so immediately it turned into ‘if it’s not broke, I’m a break it kind of guy.’ It was a neat thing for the song to be born in that moment.”

Following the release of the first album, Heart, due out April 16, which kicks off the three-part collection, “Break It Kind Of Guy” is featured on Church’s upcoming Soul album, the third in the triple album series, due out Friday, April 23. He created the middle album of the trilogy, &, specifically for his passionate fanbase—fittingly dubbed the Church Choir—and will make it exclusively available to those fans as a vinyl record on Tuesday, April 20.

Church is no stranger to unconventionality, and through his originality has amassed a global following as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. In 2020, Church won the coveted Entertainer of the Year at the 54th Annual CMA Awards. His most recent album, Desperate Man, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, and included his most recent No. 1 hit, “Some Of It.”

Listen to “Break It Kind Of Guy”, the final instant grat track off of Eric Church’s highly anticipated three-part project Heart & Soul, arriving in April, below.

Heart Track List

Heart On Fire (Eric Church) Heart Of The Night (Eric Church, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell, Travis Hill) Russian Roulette (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell) People Break (Eric Church, Luke Laird) Stick That In Your Country Song (Davis Naish, Jeffrey Steele) Never Break Heart (Eric Church, Luke Dick) Crazyland (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Michael Heeney) Bunch Of Nothing (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde) Love Shine Down (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele)

& Track List

Through My Ray-Bans (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Barry Dean) Doing Life With Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele) Do Side (Eric Church, Casey Beathard) Kiss Her Goodbye (Eric Church, Casey Beathard) Mad Man (Eric Church, Casey Beathard) Lone Wolf (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

Soul Track List

Rock & Roll Found Me (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Driver Williams) Look Good And You Know It (Eric Church, Jonathan Singleton, Travis Meadows) Bright Side Girl (Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Scotty Emerick, Clint Daniels) Break It Kind Of Guy (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick) Hell Of A View (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell) Where I Wanna Be (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell) Jenny (Eric Church) Bad Mother Trucker (Eric Church, Casey Beathard, Luke Dick, Jeremy Spillman) Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones (Casey Beathard)

Photo by Joe Pugliese