Evanescence, Halestorm Reveal Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

Uniting two of the leading women in hard rock, Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale, Evanescence and Halestorm have teamed up for a proper return to the stage with a full arena tour in 2021, kicking off Nov. 5 in Portland, Oregon and running through Dec. 18 in Worchester, MA.

The tour will reunite both bands and singers, who recently collaborated with one another. In 2020, Hale sang back-up vocals on Evanescence’s “Use My Voice,” while Lee joined Hale on a new rendition of Halestorm’s 2012 single “Break In.”

“Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again,” says Lee.

Evanescence

On May 13, Evanescence will also play live “Driven to Perform” Cooper Tire livestream concert, including songs off the band’s recent fifth album The Bitter Truth.

“We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live,” says Lee, “and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Halestorm

Hale adds the mourning over the loss of live music is about to come to an end.

”Finally the future looks bright and I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence,” says Hale. “I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!”