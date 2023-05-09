Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray Reveal Co-Headlining Tour

Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray have announced a co-headlining summer tour with special guests Tonic and Fastball.

The 12-date tour will kick off on August 31 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, before wrapping up on September 15 in Frederick, Maryland, with additional dates announced soon.

“I’m so excited to tour with Sugar Ray, Tonic and Fastball,” said Gin Blossoms vocalist Robin Wilson in a release. “They’re some of my favorite bands to be on the road with. We’re looking forward to doing some rock and roll shows.”

Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath added: “I can’t think of anything better than spending the summer with great friends playing music. This tour is a giant cavalcade of hits that just keeps delivering, and I’m always honored to share a stage with Gin Blossoms, Tonic and Fastball.”

Joining both bands during the run of shows are Tonic and Fastball. “We are so excited to get back out there this summer and play rock and roll with our friends Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray and Fastball,” said Tonic singer Emerson Hart. “That’s a lot of great music in one night.”

Fastball (l) by Caroline Le Duc; Tonic by Catie Lafoon

Tonic released their sixth album, Lemon Parade Revisited, in 2016, while Fastball released their eighth album, Deep End, in 2022.

Gin Blossoms released their sixth album, Mixed Reality, in 2018, and celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1992 album New Miserable Experience and hits “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.”

Sugar Ray released their seventh, Little Yachty, in 2019. “A band like us really trades in our nostalgia,” said McGrath. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” said McGrath. “And we like to have fun. I mean, that was our edict when we joined the band.”

Gin Blossoms-Sugar Ray 2023 Tour:

August 31 La Crosse, WI / Copeland Park

September 1 Cedar Rapids, IA / McGrath Amphitheatre

September 2 Beaver Dam, KY / Beaver Dam Amphitheater

September 3 Peachtree City, GA / The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater^

September 6 Kettering, OH / Fraze Pavilion

September 7 Niagara Falls, ON / Fallsview Casino Resort

September 9 Midlothian, VA / AfterHours Southside at the River City Sportsplex

September 10 Bethlehem, PA / Wind Creek Event Center

September 12 Huntington, NY / The Paramount^

September 13 Montclair, NJ / Wellmont Theater^

September 14 Medford, MA / Chevalier Theatre F

September 15 Frederick, MD / The Great Frederick

(^) denotes without Sugar Ray

Photo: Gin Blossoms (l) by Shervin Lainez; Sugar Ray by Kevin Estrada / Courtesy of Milestone