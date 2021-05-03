The Flaming Lips Set American Head Tour Dates Into 2022

In the aftermath of their Space Bubble Concerts, socially-distanced shows during the 2020 pandemic, The Flaming Lips eye a proper return to the road with the upcoming American Head Tour, launching in August with a show in Ogden, Utah. The 39-date tour will stretch well into 2022 with shows scattered across North America and the British Isles. Tour tickets go on-sale this Friday (May 7).

The legendary rock band have also announced the release of The Soft Bulletin Companion, a set of 1999 rarities originally issued to press as a promo-only CD containing unreleased material, outtakes, early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks, and stereo versions of songs from Zaireeka (1997). The rarities are pressed to vinyl for the very first time as part of Record Store Day (June 12). Only 16,000 copies of the double silver vinyl will be made available and can be found at indie record stores worldwide. A wider release of the record is expected later this year.

Here is the official track list:

“35,000 ft. of Despair” “1000 ft. Hands” (early mix) “2025 (Invisible Now)” “Buggin’” (Lips mix) “A Machine in India” “Okay I’ll Admit” “The Captain” “Satellite of You” “The Spiderbite Song” (early mix) “Slow Motion” (early mix) “1000 ft. Hands” (final mix) “Little Hands” (rough mix) “The Big Ol’ Bug”

Check out the tour dates below:

8/20 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre

8/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

11/7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

11/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/9 -Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

11/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage A&E

11/12 -Syracuse, NY – Crouse Hinds Theater

11/13 – Albany, NY – Palace Theater

11/15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

11/16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

11/18 – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS

11/20 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

2022

3/27 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

3/28 -Houston, TX – House of Blues

3/29 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

3/31 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

4/1 -Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

4/2 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

4/4 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

4/5 – Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center

4/6 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

4/8 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

4/9 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/25 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

4/28 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

4/29 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

4/30 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

5/2 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

5/3 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

5/4 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

5/6 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

5/7 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

5/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

5/25 – Leeds, England – Stylus

5/26 – Liverpool, England – Invisible Wind Factory

5/30 – Aylesbury, England – Waterside Theatre

6/1 – Bexhill, England – De la Warr Pavilion

6/2 – London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town

7/22 – Galway, Ireland – Galway Int’l Arts Fest