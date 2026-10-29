Every Baby Boomer Alive Has a Core Memory To Go With These 4 Hits From 1978

The music we hear when we’re young inevitably seeps into our core memories—the ones that define who we are as people, what we want and expect from the world, and how we perceive ourselves and others. Sometimes, the music relates to these aspects of our existence. Other times, the music is just there in the background, whisking us back to our favorite local haunts, car rides, and hanging out with friends. For baby boomers, this is especially true of these four hits from 1978.

“Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees

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The world was operating on a different wavelength around the time that “Stayin’ Alive” came out. The Bee Gees offered us a track to make us feel cooler than cool. Almost as cool as John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever. Most baby boomers can remember seeing this film when it first came out in 1977. Besides being featured in an iconic movie, this song is so memorable because it was virtually inescapable. Saturday Night Fever, the disco craze in general—it was all coming to a perfectly pompadoured head at this time.

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“You’re The One That I Want” by John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

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Speaking of inescapable cultural phenomena of which John Travolta was a part, the late 1970s saw the multi-hyphenate performer at his peak. Grease, the movie musical about teenage love birds and friends from Rydell High, has a soundtrack that’s still beloved today. One of the most popular hits from the movie was one of the final songs, “You’re The One That I Want”. You know the scene. Olivia Newton-John as prim-and-proper Sandy shows up clad in all black, sky-high hair, and a cigarette dangling from her mouth. “Tell me about it, stud,” etcetera. It’s no wonder so many baby boomers have strong memories of this one.

“We Will Rock You” / “We Are The Champions” by Queen

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Queen had no small shortage of massive hits in the 1970s, from “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “Killer Queen”. But one of their most ubiquitous, by far, is a double A-side featuring “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions”. One aggressive and stark and the other soaring and triumphant, these two singles quickly took over rock radio, where they remain to this day. Whether you were one of the countless musicians who immediately learned the “We Will Rock You” guitar part when you first got the record in late 1977, or you just listened to the songs on heavy rotation on the radio, most baby boomers can pinpoint at least one memory, however foggy, that’s attached to these iconic songs.

“Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton

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Country music didn’t land in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 very often prior to the 1970s. By the end of the decade, the genre was influenced by enough pop and rock ‘n’ roll that it made more sense to see artists like Dolly Parton or Linda Ronstadt on the mainstream charts. By 1978, Parton had already released her mega hit “Jolene”, and “Here You Come Again” just continued to push her on her ascent to crossover stardom. For rock ‘n’ roll purists, a song like Parton’s might have been the only country music you listened to on a regular basis. And with a voice like Parton’s, you couldn’t have picked a better point of reference.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns