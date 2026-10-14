Every Baby Boomer Alive Has a Core Memory to Go With These 4 Songs From 1971

The music we hear in our younger years often becomes the soundtrack for core memories that help define who we are, who we hope to be, and our perception of the world around us. For baby boomers, that includes these four songs from 1971.

“Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night

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Three Dog Night has dismissed their massive hit, “Joy To The World”, as a nonsensical children’s song. But the general public certainly didn’t seem to mind in 1971, when the track topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian singles chart. Indeed, this song was virtually inescapable. As soon as any baby boomer hears the line, “Jeremiah was a bullfrog,” they’re liable to respond with knee-jerk swiftness, “he was a good friend of mine!”

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“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

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Even if you didn’t call Appalachia home in the 1970s, John Denver’s 1971 hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was one of those songs that made you wish you did. The descriptive, wistful ballad for the eastern mountain range continues to be a well-loved favorite today by baby boomers and non-baby boomers alike. Who doesn’t want to wax nostalgic about the “misty taste of moonshine” with a “teardrop in my eye,” you know?

“Proud Mary” by Ike & Tina Turner

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Creedence Clearwater Revival first released “Proud Mary” in 1969, but it received a whole new life in 1971 when Ike & Tina Turner included it among the songs on their most commercially successful album, Workin’ Together. The Turners made this riverboat worker’s anthem completely their own, to the point that this version stands against CCR’s as the most memorable and ubiquitous. For most baby boomers, a common core memory is likely imitating—or watching others imitate—Tina Turner’s signature “Proud Mary” dance moves.

“Theme From ‘Shaft’” by Isaac Hayes

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Film helps solidify core memories almost just as much as music. Thus, when the two combine, they’re bound to stick with us for a long, long time. Every baby boomer alive can remember what a massive cultural phenomenon Shaft, the thriller starring Richard Roundtree, really was. Stax icon Isaac Hayes’ “Theme From Shaft” was, unsurprisingly, an equally gargantuan hit. The song even garnered Hayes the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making him the first Black performer to earn that award.

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