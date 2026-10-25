Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Incredible Hard Rock Hits From 1968

Hard rock was born out of the mid-1960s, and by 1968, it was still a fairly small subgenre, but many baby boomer rock fans were helping to propel it to the mainstream. In 1968, specifically, a ton of fantastic hard rock tunes hit the airwaves and the charts with a bang. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by The Rolling Stones

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This bluesy hard rock number was one of The Rolling Stones’ biggest hits at the time. It was a welcome change for fans of the band that missed their bluesier origins, as the band had gone on a bit of a baroque pop, psychedelic journey just a couple of years prior. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” made it to No. the Top 40 across the globe, topping the UK charts and reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf from ‘Steppenwolf’

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It’s impossible to read the title of this song without that excitable wail of it, à la John Kay, immediately coming to mind. This hard rock jam from Steppenwolf was one of the biggest songs of the year in 1968. And it’s a catchy number that still sounds so good after all these years. “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 and topped the charts in Canada.

“White Room” by Cream from ‘Wheels Of Fire’

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Cream dished out quite a few bluesy, psychedelic jams in 1968. But “White Room” has a notable hard rock edge that just can’t be ignored. Written by Pete Brown and Jack Bruce, “White Room” remains a standout single from the supergroup’s record Wheels Of Fire. Listeners loved it, too. The track peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and topped several international charts.

“Hush” by Deep Purple from ‘Shades Of Deep Purple’

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Deep Purple is best known for their blues and prog stylings. But “Hush” has more of a psychedelic, hard rock vibe to it. And it’s not a Deep Purple original. “Hush” was originally written by Joe South and recorded by the swamp rock crooner Billy Joe Royal back in 1967. Deep Purple’s version became a hard rock hit the following year in 1968, and baby boomer listeners propelled the song to No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.

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