Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1963

Tons of gorgeous ballads dropped in the year 1963, and more than a few baby boomer listeners were obsessed with the following rock-leaning, tender tunes. Let’s get a little nostalgic with a few classic rock ballads from the early 1960s, shall we?

“In Dreams” by Roy Orbison from ‘In Dreams’

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Unsurprisingly, a Roy Orbison ballad makes it to our list of rock ballads from 1963 that baby boomer listeners loved. This one’s a typical “lost love” sort of ballad that was popular at the time. Orbison’s vocals and songwriting prowess took it to another level.

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“In Dreams” by Roy Orbison was a hit when it first dropped, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Be My Baby” by The Ronettes from ‘Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes’

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Who could forget this iconic R&B ballad by The Ronettes? “Be My Baby” was easily the song of the year in 1963, a tender ballad produced by Phil Spector and backed up by the iconic Wrecking Crew. This ballad made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart and reached the Top 40 around the world.

“Needles And Pins” by Jackie DeShannon from ‘Jackie DeShannon’

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It’s a little bit rock, a little bit folk, and a whole lot of soul. This Sonny Bono-penned tune was turned into a hit by Jackie DeShannon in 1963, and it remains one of her most famous songs. Though, the song itself was recorded by several musicians after her, including The Searchers, Cher, The Ramones, and others. DeShannon’s version made it all the way to No. 1 in Canada, though it didn’t quite reach the Top 40 in the US.

“In My Room” by The Beach Boys from ‘Surfer Girl’

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The Beach Boys were known for their upbeat, sunshiney tunes. But they knew their way around a ballad, too. Enter “In My Room”, a noteworthy hit from their album Surfer Girl. This sappy but smooth ballad was quite a hit on the charts, peaking at No. 23 on the Hot 100. It was particularly popular in Boston and Seattle.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)