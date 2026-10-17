Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1963

In the mood for some tender and memorable country ballads from 1963? These four tracks were pretty big hits back in the day. And if you’re a baby boomer with a love for classic country, I bet you still remember them.

“Still” by Bill Anderson from ‘Still’

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Bill Anderson dropped this country ballad in early 1963, and it was a fast hit on the charts. “Still” reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart and even crossed over to the pop charts, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. This song is quite memorable, considering that most of “Still” is essentially spoken word poetry instead of singing. That chorus of women singing backup really ties the whole thing together beautifully.

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“Lonesome 7-7203” by Hawkshaw Hawkins

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How about a little bit of a deep cut? HAwkshaw Hawkins isn’t exactly a household name today, but he really took over the country charts in 1963 with his hit tune “Lonesome 7-7203”. This country ballad would be the last single he released in his career, and it was quite a way to bow out. “Lonesome 7-7203” topped the Hot Country Singles chart in 1963 and came close to making it to the Hot 100 as well.

“We Must Have Been Out Of Our Minds” by George Jones and Melba Montgomery from ‘Singing What’s In Our Heart’

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George Jones is, to many, the king of country ballads. He also knew how to pick ‘em when it came to duets. This gorgeous country ballad, performed with singer Melba Montgomery, instantly resonated with listeners in 1963. “We Must Have Been Out Of Our Minds” made it all the way to No. 3 on the Hot Country Singles chart. Naturally, many of the singers’ contemporaries would try their hand at the song in the years that followed. Bobby Bare and Skeeter Davis, as well as Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge, dropped versions of the song, among others.

“Sweet Dreams” by Patsy Cline from ‘The Patsy Cline Story’

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I couldn’t leave this Patsy Cline gem off our list of incredible country ballads from 1963. It’s not a Cline original, though. “Sweet Dreams” was originally written and recorded by Don Gibson in the mid-1950s. Faron Young covered the song shortly after and turned it into a pretty hefty hit. But when Cline offered her gorgeous vocals to the song in 1963, “Sweet Dreams” really took off. Her version of the ballad made it to No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart, as well as No. 15 on the Easy Listening chart and No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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