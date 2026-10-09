Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1967

Some country ballads just continue to soothe the soul, decades after they first graced the ears of listeners. If you’re a baby boomer, you might feel particularly soothed (and nostalgic) by the following hit country ballads from 1967.

“Lonely Again” by Eddy Arnold from ‘Lonely Again’

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Remember this bittersweet ballad from crooner Eddy Arnold. Released in early 1967, “Lonely Again” was yet another hit song for the singer, and it’s a ballad that still charms listeners more than half a century later. “Lonely Again” by Eddy Arnold was a No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Singles chart. It also did numbers on the Easy Listening chart, where it peaked at No. 11.

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“Walk Through This World With Me” by George Jones from ‘Walk Through This World With Me’

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George Jones was more or less the king of country ballads back in the day. And “Walk Through This World With Me” is just one of many that listeners still adore. “Walk Through This World With Me” has been covered by several of Jones’ contemporaries over the years, such as Nancy Sinatra and his then-soon-to-be-wife Tammy Wynette. But you just can’t beat the original. “Walk Through This World With Me” by George Jones topped the Hot Country Singles chart when it was first released.

“I Threw Away The Rose” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers from ‘Branded Man’

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Merle Haggard was known for his stylish working-class anthems, but he also knew his way around a ballad. “I Threw Away The Rose” is just one of several heartfelt ballads that Haggard dished out with The Strangers back in the day. The song was a smash hit on the Hot Country Songs chart, peaking at No. 2.

“Burning A Hole In My Mind” by Connie Smith from ‘I Love Charley Brown’

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Connie Smith’s tender ballad “Burning A Hole In My Mind” is a particularly nostalgic treat for baby boomer fans of country ballads, and it dropped way back in September 1967. Written by Cy Coben, “Burning A Hole In My Mind” reached No. 5 on the Hot Country Singles chart.

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