Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1968

Country ballads never get old, and the following 1968 hits that baby boomer fans still love still hit the spot. Let’s get a little nostalgic and revisit a few classics!

“Honey” by Bobby Goldsboro from ‘Honey’

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That dramatic nature of this country ballad always gets me, along with baby boomers who heard this song drop in 1968. In “Honey”, our narrator croons about his late wife and all the pieces of her left behind. “Honey” was a huge hit for Bobby Goldsboro when it was released, and the song reached No. 1 on both the Hot Country Songs chart and the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette from ‘Stand By Your Man’

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There’s no way I’d leave Tammy Wynette’s famous ballad off our list of country ballads from 1968 that many a baby boomer still remembers. “Stand By Your Man” is by far Wynette’s most well-known song, and it’s become a country standard in recent years. This tune, co-written by Wynette and Billy Sherrill, peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 19 on the Hot 100.

“I Wanna Live” by Glen Campbell from ‘Hey Little One’

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Glen Campbell’s melancholic, orchestral country ballad from 1968 still hits the spot after all these years. It’s no surprise that it was such a hit back in 1968. “I Wanna Live” by Glen Campbell topped both mainstream country charts in the US and Canada. It was also a bit of a crossover pop hit, peaking at No. 36 on the Hot 100 chart. The ballad would kick off a string of No. 1 hits for Campbell, though I have to say, I’m partial to this one.

“A World Of Our Own” by Sonny James from ‘A World Of Our Own’

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Sonny James’ gentle, sweet, romantic country ballad was a go-to for slow dances back in the day, and it’s still a fan favorite years later. Some might remember this song for the original version by The Seekers, written by Tom Springfield. That pop-oriented version was a pretty big hit on the charts in 1965. But Sonny James’ country version was also a pretty big hit. His rendition of the ballad topped both country charts in the US and Canada.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns