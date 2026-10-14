Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1971

You just can’t beat country ballads. The year 1971 was a particularly good one for country music, and tons of sentimental ballads hit the airwaves that year. If you’re a baby boomer, you might just remember hearing the following four tracks for the first time, way back when.

“After The Fire Is Gone” by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn from ‘We Only Make Believe’

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How about a little dramatic ballad duet about a romantic relationship losing its sparkle? Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty dished out quite a few duets together back in the day, and “After The Fire Is Gone” is just one from 1971 that hit the charts hard. “After The Fire Is Gone” by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart, and came close to the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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“I Won’t Mention It Again” by Ray Price from ‘I Won’t Mention It Again’

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This Ray Price ballad is about accepting uncomfortable and sometimes even painful situations in a relationship. Tons of listeners could relate, apparently. “I Won’t Mention It Again” by Ray Price was an instant hit in 1971, peaking at No. 1 on the US and Canadian country charts. The song also was very close to making it to the Top 40 on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 42.

“Empty Arms” by Sonny James from ‘Empty Arms’

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Sonny James had a hit with this country ballad about loneliness and missing the one you love; an absolute classic, I’d say. Listeners back in 1971 certainly resonated with it. “Empty Arms” by Sonny James was a No. 1 smash on the country charts in the US and Canada. And, technically, it’s a cover. This song was originally released by Ivory Joe Hunter back in 1957 with a more R&B flavor.

“The Year That Clayton Delaney Died” by Tom T. Hall from ‘In Search Of A Song’

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This Tom T. Hall track is a reflective and unique one, written about a musician who influenced the whole of a small town. This entry on our list of country ballads from 1971 was based on a real-life person. That person was one Lonnie Easterly, who was Hall’s own neighbor during his childhood. “The Year That Clayton Delaney Died” topped the Hot Country Singles chart.

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