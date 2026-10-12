Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1973

Some ballads are impossible to forget. When it comes to the following country ballads from 1973, no baby boomer country fan out there could misremember them. They’re just that good. Let’s get a little nostalgic with some country classics, shall we?

“Why Me” by Kris Kristofferson from ‘Jesus Was A Capricorn’

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This Kris Kristofferson ballad was a shoo-in for our list of country ballads from 1973 that many a baby boomer still remembers. “Why Me” is a gorgeous merging of classic country and gospel music, and it remains one of the singer-songwriter’s most fondly remembered works.

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“Why Me” by Kris Kristofferson was a hit in 1973, too. The track made it to the top of the country charts in both the US and Canada. It was a crossover pop hit as well, peaking at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Can I Sleep In Your Arms” by Jeannie Seely from ‘Can I Sleep In Your Arms/Lucky Ladies’

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She might be best known for “Don’t Touch Me” from 1966, but Jeannie Seely dished out some seriously beautiful ballads in the 70s, too. One such ballad is “Can I Sleep In Your Arms” from 1973, written by Hank Cochran. The song, adapted from a folk standard, was a noteworthy hit for Seely. “Can I Sleep In Your Arms” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 4 on the Canadian country chart.

“Once You’ve Had The Best” by George Jones from ‘The Grand Tour’

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Johnny Paycheck, the songwriter behind “Once You’ve Had The Best”, dropped his original version of the song mere months before George Jones took a stab at it. The original is a gorgeous ballad, but unfortunately, it didn’t quite chart. Jones’ version took the tender ballad to the Top 5, reaching No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Both versions are unique, but Jones’ delivery is particularly beautiful and optimistic.

“A Shoulder To Cry On” by Charley Pride from ‘Sweet Country’

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Charley Pride dished out this Merle Haggard-penned ballad in 1973, and it was an instant chart-topper. “A Shoulder To Cry On” topped both the US and Canadian country charts, as well as the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

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