Morgan Wallen Arrested, Released From Nashville Jail After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Rooftop of Eric Church’s Bar

Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday, April 7. The Country music star allegedly threw a chair from the roof of a bar in downtown Nashville. He was released in the early morning of Monday, April 8. Wallen was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.



Around 10:53 p.m. on April 7, police officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department were standing in front of Eric Church‘s Chief’s on Broadway bar, according to the police report, when they witnessed a chair crash onto the street from above. The chair landed approximately three feet from two police officers, who went to the bar to investigate the incident and were told by staff that Wallen, 30, had thrown the chair down.

Details of the Morgan Wallen Incident at Eric Church’s Bar

According to the police report, security video footage showed that Wallen shoved the chair over the rooftop, which fell six stories to the ground. Witnesses allegedly told police that they saw Wallen “pick up the chair, throw it over,” and was laughing afterward.

Country star Morgan Wallen has just been released from a Nashville jail — charged w/ 3 counts of felony reckless endangerment w/ a deadly weapon.



According to the affidavit, Wallen threw a chair off the 6-story rooftop of ‘Chief’s’ on Broadway Sunday night, laughing afterward. pic.twitter.com/ib6jatHrYL — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) April 8, 2024

“At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” read a statement by Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Along with being charged with disorderly conduct, Wallen was also charged with three counts of reckless endangerment to the officers near the fallen object and as a danger to the public. Wallen was booked after midnight on April 8. He was released from Davidson County Jail around 3:30 a.m. after posting a $15,250 bond.



The charges come days after Wallen kicked off his 2024 One Night at a Time Tour. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 3. He is booked to perform at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 2 and 3.



Days before the incident, Church celebrated the grand opening of his Chief’s Bar, located at the corner of Second and Broadway. The bar features a two-story live music venue, The Neon Steeple, on April 5.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

