Eric Church’s Bar Pokes Fun at Morgan Wallen Incident; Duo’s “Man Made a Bar” Single Finds New Life

Eric Church opened his downtown Nashville bar, Chief’s, on April 5. Just two days later, country star Morgan Wallen lent the establishment some notoriety after his arrest on charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. According to reports, the “Cowgirls” singer threw a chair from the venue’s roof. The chair fell six stories and landed near two police officers who were monitoring the street. While a high-profile arrest may seem like undesirable publicity, the new honky-tonk is making the most of the attention.

“Our Pigs Fly; Our Chairs Don’t”: Chief’s Pokes Fun at Morgan Wallen Incident

Following the incident, Church’s bar changed the marquee sign out front to read, “Our Pigs Fly, Our Chairs Don’t.” The message acknowledged Wallen’s arrest while also drawing attention to the bar’s world-famous BBQ restaurant.

I would say Eric church’s chief’s had some fun with the Morgan Wallen incident 😂. Read the sign. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/IvqVUShTSO — The doppelgängers 🇺🇸 (@Marcie2316) April 9, 2024

On Saturday (April 13), passersby noticed the sign had changed again. It now reads, “Leave them Broadway chairs alone.”

Targeted messaging at Eric Church’s bar, Chief’s — marquee sign is changed to say “ Leave Them Broadway Chairs Alone” after Morgan Wallen is charged for allegedly throwing a chair off the bar’s six-story rooftop last week. pic.twitter.com/Td2ejrDvdO — Whitney Turner (@WhitneyTurnerTV) April 14, 2024

The latest message is a nod to the jokes that have proliferated across X/Twitter in the wake of Wallen’s arrest. Many social media users are playing on the lyrics to “Broadway Girls,” the artist’s 2021 collaboration with rapper Lil Durk.

Another of Wallen’s collaborations is thriving in spite of the singer’s legal troubles. “Man Made a Bar,” his 2023 duet with none other than Church himself, has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This gives Wallen his 12th Country Airplay topper, and Church his 11th.

The track appears on Morgan Wallen’s third studio album, One Thing at a Time. All 36 tracks have cracked Billboard’s Top 100, shattering Drake’s record for most songs by an artist on the chart at a time.

What to Know About the April 7 Arrest

According to Wallen’s arrest report, officers viewed security footage of the Billboard Music Award winner “lunging and throwing an object over the roof.”

The “Wasted on You” singer hasn’t publicly spoken about the arrest aside from a statement via his lawyer. Attorney Worrick Robinson said that Wallen is “cooperating fully with authorities.”

The 30-year-old Tennessee native is currently out on a $15,250 bond. He is due in Davidson County Criminal Court on May 3.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images