Eric Church’s Nashville Bar Makes Public Statement After Morgan Wallen Incident, Arrest

Morgan Wallen was recently arrested in Nashville for allegedly throwing a chair from the roof of Eric Church’s bar, Chief’s, on Sunday night. The chair fell six stories and landed three feet from two police officers who were standing on the sidewalk in front of the bar. Wallen was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He was released from Davidson County Jail early on the morning of April 8, and his court date is set for May 3.

Now, Eric Church’s bar has put out a public statement concerning the incident. The bar changed the marquee sign out front to read “Our Pigs Fly, Our Chairs Don’t” in reference to Wallen’s antics. The rest of the sign reads “Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog Rooftop BBQ,” further bringing attention to the bar’s famous BBQ. Chief’s had only been open for a few days before the incident.

Allegedly, there is security footage from multiple angles which shows Morgan Wallen throwing a chair off of the roof. Witnesses on the rooftop told police they say him pick up the chair and throw it, then laugh. Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, made the statement that Wallen was “cooperating fully with authorities” at the time.

Wallen was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one felony count of disorderly conduct. The felony is due to the fact that the falling chair was a danger to the police officers and to the public. Wallen had just kicked off his One Night at a Time Tour before the incident. He is scheduled to play in Nashville on May 2 and 3. Most likely, he will have to reschedule those tour dates to be able to appear in court on May 3.

John Rich Shares Words of Wisdom and Reflection for Morgan Wallen Following His Arrest in Nashville

John Rich of Big & Rich took to social media after news broke of Morgan Wallen’s arrest to share some words of reflection for the young country star. He posted to Twitter/X and shared his thoughts on his own antics at that age, as well as some advice.

“Reading about Morgan Wallen this morning, and I can’t help but recall all the destructive, crazy things I did early on in my career,” Rich wrote on Twitter/X. “The combo of intense pressure, expectations and over the top success is a dangerous cocktail. Thank God I had great mentors who helped guide me out of that mindset, and I hope Morgan has some people around him who care about him enough to help him find a new approach to life.”

He ended his post with, “It takes a lifetime to build what he’s built, and one second to destroy it all. I’m rooting for him to turn it around.”

