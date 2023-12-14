Exclusive: How a Daydream Inspired Carly King’s New Song “Trust Me, Honey”

Carly King returns with new music. The New Jersey-born and Wyoming-raised artist found inspiration from her surroundings in Wyoming for the forthcoming project. American Songwriter exclusively premieres the first taste of that music today (December 14), with King’s enchanting song, “Trust Me, Honey.

The singer explains that the initial inspiration for the song came together after her father came to her in a daydream at the end of a hot yoga class. After hearing a phrase that sounded like something that her father would say, the former American Songwriter Song Contest finalist began what would ultimately become “Trust Me, Honey,” alone in her room with a glass of wine.

“Tears, laughter, and anger were all part of the process,” the singer/songwriter tells American Songwriter. She further explains that the song serves as a reintroduction to listeners.

“I’m reintroducing myself to all those loyal listeners who’ve stuck around since I put out my debut single, ‘Mountains, Alone,’ and also introducing myself to all the new listeners who might be hearing my music for the first time,” she adds. “I wanted to make sure the first track felt new and familiar, but mainly exciting.”

Below, King shares the story behind “Trust Me, Honey,” details her forthcoming EP From A to B, and shares what’s ahead in 2024.

American Songwriter: Tell us about writing “Trust Me, Honey.” What’s the story behind the song?

Carly King: A few years ago I had this daydream at the end of a hot yoga class. In the dream, I was sitting by this creek my dad used to take me to as a kid and I was watching him fish. He didn’t say anything to me and I didn’t say anything to him but there was this overwhelming sense of peace. I think about this daydream often and wonder why we didn’t speak. What would he have said to me? What would I say to him? I’ve always wanted to write a song about this encounter and the conversation we didn’t get to have.

Last winter I heard someone say, “The youth is wasted on the young and tasteless,” and I immediately thought, “That’s something my dad would say.” I never have that thought, so when I did, I knew I had found the perfect hook.

Then one night when it was snowing too hard to go out, I sat in my room, alone with a glass of wine, and wrote the majority of it. Tears, laughter, and anger were all part of the process.

The song really hasn’t changed much since then. Funny enough, my stepdad helped me with the bridge, and Aaron Davis, our studio engineer, helped me find the final tempo for the band to come in on and do their thing.

AS: Is there a lyric that holds more meaning to you now than when you first wrote it?

CK: No one’s going to remember what you said and regret lives on.

AS: What lyric in the song do you most relate to today?

CK: I’m a curse to my family, I’m a lifeboat, I’m a banshee.

AS: Why was this the right track to kick off your next project?

CK: I chose “Trust Me, Honey” because it feels like an introduction, a re-introduction really. On the track, I’m re-introducing myself to my Dad, telling him who I am now. And in the same breath, I’m reintroducing myself to all those loyal listeners who’ve stuck around since I put out my debut single, “Mountains, Alone,” and also introducing myself to all the new listeners who might be hearing my music for the first time. I wanted to make sure the first track felt new and familiar, but mainly exciting.

AS: Can you tell us more about your upcoming EP From A to B? Is there a theme or emotion you’re trying to get across to the listener?

CK: Absolutely. From A to B is a 4 song project, centered around movement. How you can be both physically and emotionally moved. I hope the listener can feel a sense of comfort and courage. Two things I believe are necessary when talking about movement, and getting from point A to point B.

The concept for the EP really came together this summer when I went on tour and was spending hours in my truck. I realized this theme was the common thread tying all of my music together.

I feel like I’m literally always trying to get from point A to point B. Trying to get to the next gig, the next town, the next version of myself.

On each track, I’m inviting the listener to come with me on an adventure or to meet me somewhere special. And every destination has a unique sound in my mind; up north, at home, by the creek. That’s brought a real range of sound to the EP and a true sense of exploration.

I’m also a songwriter—I love nomenclature. This being my first ‘EP’ or ‘Extended Play,’ a term derived from vinyl, I wanted to give a nod to A SIDE/B SIDE.

AS: How did writing and recording in the mountains of Wyoming impact the new music?

CK: In every way you can imagine. Aaron Davis’ studio, Three Hearted, is the definition of Wyoming Folk. Which is exactly what I was going for! Just driving there each day set the tone for the EP. It’s a cabin on a mountain, past the Snake River, up a dirt road, tucked away in the trees. It’s the type of place some people think only exists in movies. I can’t imagine recording these songs anywhere else.

AS: What did your song “Mountains, Alone” being recognized by American Songwriter do for you as a songwriter?

CK: It did so much for me! Both professionally and personally. First off, AS is a legendary outlet for songwriters so it’s a huge honor for me to be included alongside some of the industry’s best. This recognition brought my music to so many new listeners, opened countless doors, and initiated new connections that I wouldn’t have found otherwise.

But most importantly, as a songwriter, it gave me confidence not only to keep writing but to take my music seriously. Knowing I had the recognition from AS, I started really believing my music could mean something to the world, and not just me.

AS: Congratulations on your latest sync placement in Earthside! Can you talk more about that experience? Have you seen the film yet?

CK: Thank you. It was not your average sync experience, by any means. The North Face has been so supportive of my music these past two years.

In 2022, I was invited to perform at The North Face Women’s Summit in Colorado, where I met Hilaree Nelson, the world-renowned high skier/mountaineer and someone I had looked up to since I was a kid. She was even one of the first people I followed on Instagram.

We met and she was so kind and supportive of my music, and she loved that I was a mountain girl. We talked about the Tetons and her family. I was in awe. It was one of those casual conversations you end up thinking about the next day, week… After the summit, she reached out and told me that she had listened to my song on her whole ride back to her home in Telluride.

When she passed away a few months later on Manaslu, in Nepal, I felt beyond grateful to have met her. To have been in her presence. I reached out to one of her closest friends, Kaki Orr, Creative Director for The North Face, to share condolences and the song. I thought she might find something in it since Hilaree had been listening too. Kaki loved it, so when her team was looking for music months later for Earthside, she asked me if they could use “Mountains, Alone” as the end credit track. And yeah, my life changed.

Over the summer I was able to attend the film’s premiere and meet the incredible women who produced it for The North Face at Mountain Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado, where Hilaree Nelson lived.

AS: What does 2024 look like for you?

CK: The best one yet.

Photo Credit: Keegan Rice