Kept His Word: Luke Combs Launches Tumbler Sale to Help Woman He Unknowingly Sued for $250,000

Luke Combs is sticking to his word, unveiling a tumbler to support a Florida woman that he unknowingly sued. The country singer announced preorders for the tumbler on his social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

The cup features various signs of Luke Combs including a picture of the singer, all smashed together. Combs plans to donate all proceeds from the cup, writing, “Tumbler pre-order is live. All proceeds from this product will be donated to Nicol Harness and her family.”

Taking to social media, Combs announced early Wednesday morning, “I’m going to make my own tumbler today. It’s going to go up today. All that money is going to go to Nicole and her family to try to help with her medical bills.”

Tumbler pre-order is live. All proceeds from this product will be donated to Nicol Harness and her family.



Get yours here: https://t.co/01ACOnQvnA pic.twitter.com/3OJSkmYsOc — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) December 13, 2023

Luke Combs Tries to Clear Things Up

The singer attempted to clear up a bit of the mess he found himself in. Combs says he was unaware that his legal team went after a Florida woman for selling homemade tumblers bearing his image.

“I spent the last two hours trying to make this right, trying to figure out what’s going on because I was completely and utterly unaware of this,” Combs said. “Apparently, this woman Nicol has somehow gotten wrapped into that, and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach.” He added, “It makes me sick honestly that would happen, especially at the holidays. I can’t imagine being in her shoes.”

[See: Luke Combs in Concert]

Nicol Harness’ story struck a chord with Combs and viewers. The entrepreneur sold $380 worth of tumblers to support her medical bills. She has congestive heart failure, but she found herself owing $250,000 in damages to the singer.

“It’s very stressful. I don’t have money to pay my bills,” Harness said. She tried to reach out to the singer. “I just want this resolved—I didn’t mean any harm to Luke Combs. I would tell him I’m sorry, like I said I didn’t mean any harm. I’m a supporter of Luke Combs. I respect him. This is not something I meant to go wrong like this. I just want to get back to my day-to-day life.”

After hearing Harness’s story, Combs went about making things right including giving her $11,000 in lost wages and concert tickets. Combs is hopeful his fundraiser will help Harness and her family.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

[Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage]