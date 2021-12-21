Elton John Gets on “Ultimate” Zoom Call with Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, and Many More

Elton John gathered all of his friends featured on his 32nd album The Lockdown Sessions, including Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa, and more for “The Ultimate Zoom” call.

“Well it’s finally launched,” said John to all in attendance of the album, released Oct. 22. “Can you believe it? It’s been amazing working with you all.”

The star-studded Zoom session, which also featured guests Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Damon Albarn, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, and Young Thug, was a reunion of all the collaborators featured on The Lockdown Sessions—a collection of collaborations with artists John began working with since settling into quarantine in March 2020—for a light-hearted celebration of the holiday season.

“I can’t believe everyone’s here,” said a stunned John as guest after guest joined in. “Why is there a cat?” asked John, referring to British singer Olly Alexander’s screen filter, a white kitten.

Playing out more like a comedy skit, listeners could hear SG Lewis’ telling him “dinner’s ready” in the background. ‘Sam is that your mom?” said John. “It’s your mom. How sweet.”

“It’s such a wonderful album,” said Carlile, who joins John for a duet of “Simple Things” on The Lockdown Sessions. “It’s so creative and quintessentially you while highlighting all your friends and peers… It’s a real extreme honor, and I can’t thank you enough for letting me be a small part of it.”

Lockdown producer Andrew Watt joined Zoom from his Los Angeles studio where the album was recorded. “I’m right here in the room where we did all our magic,” said Watt. “I’m so excited for the world to hear this special piece of music.”

Stevie Wonder, who duets with John on the track “Finish Line,” added “If it’s anything that’s going to make a difference in the world, connected with love is music. We do it from our hearts. We do it from our hearts. We do it from our experiences, and we share it with you the people.”

“Stevie, I love you so much,” responded John. “Thank you for doing the song with me. It’s one of my favorite things ever.”

The Lockdown Sessions is one release of many for John in 2021. Earlier in the year, John released the first Lockdown single, “Cold Heart” (Pnau Remix), a mash-up of his songs “Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice,” “Kiss the Bride, and “Where’s the Shoorah?” featuring Dua Lipa.

John also recently released the holiday single “Merry Christmas,” a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Check out the full Elton John Zoom chat below.

Photo: Zakary Walters / Atlantic Records