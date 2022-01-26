Exclusive Premiere: Ricky Duran’s New Single “She’s Like Whiskey”

For fans of the NBC singing competition show, The Voice, the name Ricky Duran likely rings a charismatic bell. The standout vocalist made it all the way to the finals as the Season 17 runner-up in 2019.

But today, the 32-year-old Massachusetts-born Duran is back to premiere his latest single, “She’s Like Whiskey,” with American Songwriter. The track is the latest release from Duran’s forthcoming record, Space & Time, which is set for release on February 1.

Check out the amorous, fun tune below. But before that, check out our conversation with Duran.

American Songwriter: What would you like to say about your upcoming LP?

Ricky Duran: All of the songs on my new record come from real-life experiences. Space & Time is a culmination of my life over the past 10 or so years. I wanted to put out an album that was true to me and authentic musically as well as lyrically. Although I started writing some of these songs many years ago, all of the tracks were recorded over the past two years. I’ve been pushed to create a record that sits in a single genre. This isn’t it [laughs]. These are songs that I thought needed to be heard in some way and they found a home on Space & Time. I think it’s safe to say Space & Time is unique and genre-bending.

AS: What was the inspiration behind the new single?



RD: “She’s Like Whiskey” was musically inspired by my blues-rock influences. This song started off as just a guitar riff that I eventually turned into a full song. Lyrically it’s about meeting someone who’s intoxicating, someone who drives you crazy and makes you feel love drunk. We’ve all been there.

AS: How has The Voice continued to impact your work these days?



RD: I’m grateful for my time on NBC’s The Voice. Being on the show gave me the opportunity to reach a broader amount of people and make new fans. I’ve had the privilege of being able to travel and do what I love, making and performing music for people who appreciate my work.

AS: What do you love most about music?

RD: I love how music allows people to express feelings they can’t necessarily explain any other way. Music can bring out the most intense emotions. If you look at massively influential artists like Bob Marley, John Lennon, Tupac, Jimi Hendrix, and more. These people actually changed the world through music. I think the power of music is astonishing—it brings people together.

Photo courtesy Kore PR