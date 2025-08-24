Fan Charges at Country Star During Kansas Performance, Gets Tackled by Security

Keeping the crowd relatively in check during a Gavin Adcock live show is a full-time job. Just last month, the country singer even found himself breaking up an altercation between his father and Nickelback’s sound guy. With the “A Cigarette” crooner, 26, often stopping just short of actively encouraging rowdy behavior, it was only a matter of time before Adcock became a target himself. One unlucky fan found himself tussling with security after he decided to rush the stage during a recent show in Kansas.

Security Drags Gavin Adcock Concertgoer Offstage

Fan-captured footage is going viral after a man decided to charge Gavin Adcock during the rising star’s Thursday (Aug. 21) show at the Wave in Wichita.

Adcock is in the middle of speaking to the crowd when suddenly a cry of, “Oh, s—!” rings out from the crowd. Knocking over the microphone stand, the man rushes in Adcock’s direction until he is tackled by a security guard. He then puts up such a fight that security eventually places him in a chokehold. Eventually, it takes about six staff members to drag the unruly fan offstage.

“Get his drunk a– out of here!” Adcock commands over the crowd’s cheers. Once the man is safely offstage, the “Four Leaf Clover” singer announces that the occasion calls for a shot of Jack Daniels. Honestly, just another day on the road with Gavin Adcock.

“Took hold my beer and watch this to a new level,” remarked one TikTok user.

“Some one has been watching way too much Roadhouse,” added another.

“Must’ve Been a Charley Crockett Fan”

As footage from the wild incident made the rounds on social media, several joked that the drunk concertgoer “must’ve been a Charley Crockett fan.”

Gavin Adcock is currently engaged in a heated feud with Texas country singer Charley Crockett after the former mocked Beyoncé’s historic Cowboy Carter as not authentically country. In a social media post, Crockett defended the Best Country Album Grammy winner, instead directing his ire to “country boys,” who he pointed out “have been *singing* over trap beats for years.”

