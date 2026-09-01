Garth Brooks’ Daughter Addresses Backlash Over Her Reaction to Dolly Parton’s Death

A few days ago, Dolly Parton was officially laid to rest with a private service. While offering her life to the world, the singer requested that her funeral be a private event. At the same time, fans mourned the death of an icon. Not knowing how to navigate a world without one of its brightest stars, emotions reached a boiling point for some. And although the daughter of Garth Brooks, Allie Colleen, wanted to send her support to the singer’s friends and family, she received a mountain of backlash for her “knew him” comment.

During her tribute to Dolly, which was posted on Instagram, Colleen wrote, “My greatest fear in life is the day my Dad loses his life and I have to see the world mourn a man they never knew the way I knew him… To the personal friends of Mrs. Dolly you have all my love and condolences today and forever going forward — What a huge, beautiful, special life to have loved and to grieve. Thank you for sharing her with us all.”

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Although Colleen added in the caption it was a “privilege” to mourn the woman “we all loved,” some took the comment as an attack. “Maybe I’m confused? How is this a good way of putting it? No one is allowed to be sad except the family? That’s wild.”

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Told Imagination Library Children to “Dream Big” in Heartfelt Final Note]

Millions Mourn Dolly Parton’s Death In Their Own Way

As others reiterated the confusion around Colleen’s statement, she refused to back down. “This is my account. I am saying I don’t know how to respond to these things in my industry because of my life experiences. I’m not telling anyone else how to grieve. I’m just acknowledging the family. You do you, babe.”

Colleen received some support when the daughter of Trace Adkins commented on the post, “I’m more of an avoidant when it comes to fears like this. But that is very, very scary and real for my sisters and I. Thank you for explaining it better than I could.”

For the family and friends who knew Dolly personally, their grief carried a different weight. They weren’t just mourning an icon but someone they loved, laughed with, and shared their lives with. But that personal loss didn’t diminish the heartbreak millions were feeling.

Not wanting to fall into a Dolly debate, Colleen ended her statement, thanking fans for their support. “For me – personally, allow me to grieve privately and personally. I don’t need support from the world when my world ends… my siblings and my moms and I can handle it together, but it is kind of you to offer such support.”

(Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)