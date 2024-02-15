Lil Jon Says Justin Bieber “Wasn’t Ready” for the “Responsibility” After Sitting Out Super Bowl Halftime Performance

While the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate yet another Super Bowl win after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, they weren’t the only ones excited as Usher gave a spectacular halftime performance. Spending the last few months promoting his halftime show, labeling it a “celebration” of his career, the singer delivered on his promise as he took fans on the journey through 30 years worth of music. And he didn’t do it alone as artists like Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.i.am. and Alicia Keys also made surprise appearances. But while deemed a success, Lil Jon recently discussed how Justin Bieber received an invitation but “wasn’t ready.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Days before the Super Bowl, rumors circulated that Bieber might make an appearance during the halftime show. With fans excited to see him sing alongside Usher, some expressed their disappointment when the show ended and Bieber never appeared. Setting the record straight, Lil Jon explained to TMZ how they reached out to the singer to collaborate. “We wanted to put Justin in the show, so we had the idea of doing a version of the show with Justin in it, But I think Justin just wasn’t really ready. It’s a lot of rehearsal, a lot of responsibility, a lot of time and a lot of eyeballs (on him). I don’t know if he was ready to do all of that, you know what I mean?”

[Don’t Miss Usher Live In Concert – Tickets On Sale]

Lil Jon Admits Halftime Show Takes Time And Dedication

Although not part of the halftime performance, Lil Jon added that Bieber respectfully declined the offer before rehearsals even started. “He was thinking about it but I think all of the work that goes into it and then all of the eyeballs and everything else, I don’t know if he was ready to have that undertaking. It’s a lot of time you have to dedicate to being in a show like this. It’s not just, ‘Okay, let’s go do one rehearsal then you get on stage.’ A lot of time’s dedicated – so I don’t know if he was ready to do all of that.”

[RELATED: Fans Left Screaming “Yeah!” After Lil Jon and Ludacris Join Usher for Super Bowl Halftime Show]

Lil Jon added that both Usher and Bieber remain friends even though they didn’t work together on the Super Bowl halftime show. And it seems that Bieber missed out since the game recieved over 123 million viewers. It is considered the most-watched broadcast since man landed on the moon in 1969.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)