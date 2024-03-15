Kacey Musgraves Reveals the Album Her Label Didn’t Want Her to Release

While holding numerous Grammy Awards and a top name in country music, Kacey Musgraves, like many singers before her, once found herself on the outside looking in. Wanting to break into the music industry, the singer worked tirelessly to capture the right sound to share with the world. And back in 2013, that voice recorded the album Same Trailer Different Park. Although the album landed her two Grammy Awards, she admitted that her label advised against her releasing the record, believing it would cause her career to “go down in flames.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on Today’s Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, Musgraves opened up about her 2013 album and receiving pushback from Mercury Records Nashville. According to the star, the label listened to the album, telling her, “This is depressing. It’s not going to do well for a first time a female in country. It’s going to go down in flames.” While she listened to their advice, in the end – she decided to move forward with the project, insisting, “I’m just like, okay, well, if I am going to go down in flames, I’d rather it be wholeheartedly for something that I truly believe in.”

Kacey Musgraves Left Nashville To Record New Album

That moment seemed to define her career as each new album she released seemed to surround a certain point in her life and her emotions at that time. With her latest album, Deeper Well, releasing on March 15, she hinted at what fans should expect. “It feels very grounded. I’m 35. I feel like I know myself better than maybe in the past. Deeper Well is more like some of the older albums, which is more just observations on life and just human emotion and nature and lightness, darkness, God.”

[RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Opens up About Her Personal Fears & Excitement Surrounding Her New Album, ‘Deeper Well’]

Having shared songs from her new album, like “Too Good to be True”, Musgraves explained how she wanted to get out of Nashville when recording. And that is exactly what she did as she traveled to the Legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Gaining a fresh look at the project, she concluded, “I was very drawn to getting out of Nashville and creating somewhere where there was a different energy, different kind of life bubbling around you. And I just think New York is one of the most unique cities in the world, so it’s inspiring for sure.”

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)