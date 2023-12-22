“What Do Y’all Want Me To Do, F–k a Goat?” Jelly Roll Issues Top-Tier Clapback to Those Doubting His Country Chops

Seeming to take over country music overnight, Jelly Roll continues to collaborate, produce, and tour the country, spreading his love and music with fans from all walks of life. Never afraid to be himself and talk about his past, the singer always finds moments to help those in need. While winning numerous awards for his songs, the singer recently discussed how some believe his mix of country, hip-hop, and rock makes him an outsider in a genre that dates back to the early 1900s. Not afraid to speak his mind, Jelly Roll offered a rather interesting test to see just how country he is.

Appearing on Popcast with Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli, Jelly Roll reminisced on his surge in country music and how some claimed he wasn’t country enough. While some might take issue with the singer’s style, he won New Artist of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards. At the CMT Music Awards that same year, he brought Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. He is also up for two Grammy Awards in 2024.

Although his accolades and album sales prove him to be all country, Jelly Roll seemed perplexed by some saying he isn’t country. Wanting to settle the debate once and for all, the singer suggested, “What do y’all want me to do, f**k a goat?”

Jelly Roll Shares His Philosophy When It Comes To Music

While laughing about the comment, Jelly Roll later stated that artists like Garth Brooks and George Strait once received the same comments when breaking into the industry. As for himself, the singer admitted to seeing his chance to step into country music. “I can tell you little markers that have happened in the last 20 years that have let me know that I might be here one day. Obviously, all the early Aldean stuff, especially ‘Dirt Road Anthem.’ When there was a guy full-blown rapping on country radio, I remember being like, ‘This has really got a chance.’”

Proving that his talents go far beyond a simple genre, Jelly Roll also shared his philosophy when it came to country music, “I want to release music like a hip hop artist. I want to write songs like a country music songwriter…” And he later added, “I want to tour like a Rock and Roll act.” Keeping those three ideas in mind, the artist looks forward to 2024 and releasing more music that fits his style more than a genre.



(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)