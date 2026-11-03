Fantastic Four-Album Runs: Elvis Costello From 1986 to 1991

Elvis Costello just recently claimed that he has no interest in making new music. Certainly, that’s a bit of a downer to his loyal fans. But it’s not like he hasn’t already delivered a masterful catalog over the course of a five-decade career.

Included in that brilliance was a run from 1986 to 1991 that anyone would envy. Here’s a look back at one of the hottest streaks of Costello’s career.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘King Of America’

Play video

Disappointing sales accompanied Costello’s brilliant 1982 album Imperial Bedroom. He pitched his next two albums more towards a pop audience. It was an uneasy fit, and he ended that process somewhat disgusted. Costello also felt constrained trying to fit The Attractions into his burgeoning songwriting ambitions. Thus, he made King Of America as a quasi-solo album. Producer T Bone Burnett and some ace session players joined him in his quest for a sound influenced by American roots music. The style opened up the storyteller in Costello. You can hear it in piercing narratives like “American Without Tears”, “Indoor Fireworks”, and “Brilliant Mistake”.

‘Blood & Chocolate’

Play video

The Attractions performed on just a single song on King Of America, leading some to believe that Costello had scuttled his backing band. He actually did just that for a while, not long after that 1986 album, but not before they produced the gem Blood & Chocolate. Costello let his band rock out after the somewhat more restrained numbers on King Of America. The title track sets the table with its bludgeoning rhythms. Intensity rises to an almost unbearable pitch on “I Want You”. Lest you think that Costello was dumbing his lyrics down to go with the more simplified musical approach, wordy triumphs like “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and “Blue Chair” prove otherwise.

‘Spike’

Play video

Paul McCartney, at something of a swale in his solo career, reached out to Costello in the hopes that a top-notch writing partner might enliven his material. It did, but it also helped out Costello’s output. “Veronica”, a richly melodic song about his dementia-stricken grandmother, put E.C. back on the pop charts, and McCartney’s tunefulness helped in that department. As for the album that contained that hit, Spike features Costello going a bit more eclectic with his sound. Whether he’s delivering sour folk (“Tramp The Dirt Down”), Byrds-like rock (“…This Town…”), or dreamy sophisti-pop (“God’s Comic”), his impeccable lyrical approach provides the glue.

‘Mighty Like A Rose’

Play video

Long-haired and bearded with a sullen facial expression, Costello’s visage on the cover of Mighty Like A Rose indicated that he wasn’t in the best of moods while writing the record. The opening track, “The Other Side Of Summer”, presents itself musically as a straight-up Beach Boys homage. Then you hear the bitter, caustic lyrics, which don’t exactly give off any “Surfin’ Safari” vibes. After working tears to convince folks that he wasn’t the angry young man that the media painted him to be, Costello went full-on grumpy on this record. But the eloquence with which he displays his ire (“How To Be Dumb”) and disappointment (“Couldn’t Call It Unexpected No. 4”) will keep you riveted.

(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives)