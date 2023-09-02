Beyoncé Responds to Becoming “Mayor” of Santa Clara, California

Beyoncé performed at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Wednesday (August 30) as the honorary mayor of the city.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m so happy to be on this stage,” Beyoncé told the crowd in a video posted by a fan on TikTok. “Y’all’s faces are so beautiful. You know today is special because today I am the mayor.”

She continued, “This is my gratitude tour. I don’t take any of this for granted. I know after 25 years I’m still able to do what I love because of your loyalty, because of your prayers. I’m so grateful for y’all.”

To commemorate the special honor, Beyoncé shared several photos on her Instagram page from the concert in Santa Clara that evening, including one image of her posing with a peace sign next to her key to the city, and another with a member of her crew holding up a piece of paper with the caption “Say Hey Mayor Carter.”

On Tuesday (August 29), the Santa Clara City Council voted to name Beyoncé honorary mayor for the day and presented her with a key to the city. “The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyonce’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium,” said Michelle Templeton, a spokesperson for the city of Santa Clara. “Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement.”

In July, Taylor Swift was also bestowed with the same honorary mayor title when she stopped in Santa Clara during her The Eras Tour.

Instead of a key to the city, Santa Clara was temporarily renamed Swiftie Clara. Swift received similar honors in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tampa, Florida, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour climbed to No. 1 on the Top Tours chart for the month of July, according to Billboard, after earning $127.6 million for a run of 11 shows between July 8 and 30. The tour earnings mark the largest one-month sum for an artist within the history of the Billboard Boxscore archives.

When the Renaissance World Tour kicked off in May 2023, Beyoncé became the first woman to top the chart since 2019 when Pink went to No. 1 with her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. Her recent five-date residency at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England was also the highest-grossing engagement by an American artist, a Black artist, and a woman, with gross earnings of $42.2 million.

The Renaissance Tour is scheduled to wrap up on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood