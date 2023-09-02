Woods Deliver Two Mellow Tracks Ahead of ‘Perennial’ Album Release

Brooklyn band Woods are readying the release of a new album called Perennial, due out September 15. Ahead of that, this week they shared a pair of songs perfect for those late summer/early autumn vibes.

Videos by American Songwriter

The first of these, “Little Black Flowers,” rides a terrific groove for three minutes as a hushed organ expands into the space. It arrives with an appropriately (slightly) psychedelic visual where a pair of red lips open to reveal the entire sun — and a vast chasm of night.

[RELATED: Review: The Wood Brothers Make the Heart a Hero]

Meanwhile, the second cut, “Day Moving On,” pulls off a neat trick. It feels lo-fi in spirit, as distant vocals and an easy rhythm creates a mellow atmosphere. But the minor flourishes — a blooming synthesized string part, a staccato guitar line — make it operate on an almost transcendent level.

The band is poised to kick off a fall tour beginning September 23 in Accord, New York. Jeremy Earl and Jarvis Taveniere, the duo behind Woods, will then make their way to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Portland, Burlington, and other East Coast cities before hitting a few November dates in California.

They’ll be touring behind Perennial, which marks their 12th album since forming in 2005. They’ve also expanded to run and program the Woodsist Festival, named for their record label, which will also feature a host of notable folk and rock acts this year. Kevin Morby, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Avery Tare, Cass McCombs, Bombino, Natural Information Society, Scientist, MJ Lenderman, Water from Your Eyes, Alabaster DePlume, Taper’s Choice, Daniel Higgs, Tyvek, Anna St Louis, Aquarium Drunkard DJs, and Tubby’s DJs will all appear.

Perennial is out September 15. Check out both tunes below. Then go check on your own perennials, the ones in your backyard that you kind of forgot about but that, when they’re in bloom, bring a whole bunch of joy. Perfect soundtrack material for both “Little Black Flowers” and “Day Moving On.”

Photo by Phil Bourne/Redferns