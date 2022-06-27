Lorde Proclaims “F*** the Supreme Court” During Glastonbury Performance

Add Lorde’s name to the list of many artists who have protested the recent United States Supreme Court decision to overturn the nearly 50-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade.

Performing at the famed Glastonbury festival in the U.K. over the weekend, Lorde took a moment to address the SCOTUS’ decision directly after performing the song “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” off of her recent album, Solar Power.

“Wanna hear a secret girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born,” Lorde said. “That horror is your birthright. But here’s another secret. You possess strength. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today to make exercising that wisdom your life’s work because everything depends on it. Fuck the Supreme Court.”

Truly, Lorde did not mince words. She then brought out fellow musicians Clairo and Arlo Parks to sing “Stoned At The Nail Salon.” See videos of the performance below.

Of course, Lorde is one of many people protesting the SCOTUS decision, from citizens in New York City, Phoenix and elsewhere around the world to artists like Taylor Swift, Jack White, Pearl Jam and more who have voiced their opinions loudly and clearly on social media and from the stage.

Recently, Green Day’s Billie Jo Armstrong said he will be renouncing his citizenship and moving to Europe because of the decision and the politics and politicians associated with it, taking his likely tens of thousands of tax dollars with him.

And it would seem there will be more protests ahead. Stay tuned.