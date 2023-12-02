First Look at Anderson .Paak’s alter ego, Anderswim .Shaark, on Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’

Rapper Anderson .Paak is the latest celebrity to lend his voice to the Nickelodeon TV series Baby Shark’s Big Show. Introduced as Anderswim .Shaark in the newest episode airing on Monday (December 4), the show revolves around the dilemma Baby and his friends have over which genre of music to play at a festival.

In an exclusive clip, Paak’s character is shown jamming out with the sharks before being asked by the character Vola, “What brings a big-city shark like you to our quaint little corner of the ocean?” Sharing a little bit of himself in his character, .Paak answers, “As long as I can remember, all I wanted to do was spread music across the Seven Seas. So, I came through the Carnivore Cove to open up Saltwater Studios. It’s part music shop, part recording studio, and all the vibes. I’ve toured across the whole wide water. And if my travels have taught me one thing, it’s that every fishy has a song to sing. I just want to be the one to help them sing it.”

Although the song “Baby Shark” dates back to 2007, after the South Korean entertainment company Pinkfong shared a version of it on YouTube in 2016, it quickly went viral. It became the first music video on the platform to reach over 10 billion views in January 2022. Due to its massive popularity, the song grew into merchandise and a musical. With kids all over the world enjoying the song, Nickelodeon premiered Baby Shark’s Big Show in December 2020. And while many celebrities have lent their voice to the series, .Paak is just the latest.

Around the time “Baby Shark” first made its appearance on YouTube, .Paak entered the world of R&B and hip-hop. In the ensuing years, the singer won six Grammy Awards and formed the duo Silk Sonic with fellow songwriter Bruno Mars. Their debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and took home a Grammy for Song of the Year.

Besides .Paak, other artists like Cardi B, Lance Bass, Ashley Tisdale, and Offset have also worked with Nickelodeon on the series. The latter four will reprise their voice roles for Baby Shark’s Big Movie, which premieres December 8 on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust