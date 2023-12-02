The Weeknd Helps Gaza With Donation of 4 Million Emergency Meals

With tensions between Israel and Gaza growing each day, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced that since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the death toll in the area surpassed 15,000 people. Since October 7, the groups have mounted attacks, resulting in over 40,000 people wounded. While many have urged for peace in the region, it seems that The Weeknd wants to do more than just discuss the ongoing conflict. Instead, the singer will donate a staggering 4 million emergency meals to Gaza.

Enough Food For Two Weeks

Announced on Friday (December 1) by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the organization expressed its gratitude to The Weeknd for his contribution. Already a WFP Ambassador, the singer will donate the meals through his XO Humanitarian Fund. The organization revealed that the songwriter set aside $2.5 million to support Gaza.

Breaking down just how much food his donation will produce, the WFP explained The Weeknd’s contribution will help create close to 2 million pounds worth of meals. With that much food, the organization estimated that it could feed over 173,000 Palestinians for around two weeks.

Although The Weeknd didn’t release a statement, Corinne Fleisher, the WFP Director for the Middle East, discussed the war and the ramifications the organization is seeing on a daily basis. “This conflict has unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe beyond reckoning. WFP is working round the clock to provide aid in Gaza but a major scale-up is needed to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing.”

Thanking The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) for his contribution, Fleischer added, “Our teams need safe and sustained humanitarian access, and continued support from donors to reach as many people as we can. We thank Abel for this valuable contribution towards the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel’s example and support our efforts.”

Since The Weeknd received Goodwill Ambassador status in 2021, he’s worked closely with WFP and their hunger-relief mission. To date, the musician has donated nearly $2 million and helped raise another $5 million through his XO Humanitarian Fund.

