Florence + The Machine Postpone UK Tour after Singer Breaks Foot

After leaving behind a bloodied stage, baroque pop band Florence + The Machine have decided to postpone the remainder of their U.K. tour in support of their latest album, Dance Fever.

“I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” wrote lead singer Florence Welch in a post on social media alongside photographic evidence from that fated night (Nov. 18) at London’s O2 Arena. “It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

Urging everyone to hang on to their tickets, Welch assured fans the band was working hard to reschedule the handful of dates for new year.

“I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on,” she continued in her post. “The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

See the post below.

Last month, Florence + the Machine released a secret live album, recorded during the band’s show at New York’s Madison Square Garden in September. “For an album that was so much about performance, the possession of it, the love-hate relationship with life on the road,” the frontwoman said of their recently released album, Dance Fever, and the world tour that followed in support. “And the ensuing grief when I thought it may never happen again. To get out to perform these songs has been the most extraordinary experience. The connection with the audience and the catharsis is at a level I have never experienced before.

“Maybe it’s because we all missed it so much,” she continued. “But people are bringing so much of themselves to these shows, I wanted to have a memory of ‘Dance Fever’ live. As a testament to this time, and a full circle moment. For an album so much about the loss of live music. To have a recording of the return means so much to me.”

Photo by Autumn de Wilde / Courtesy of Sacks & Co.