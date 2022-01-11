Foo Fighters Share ‘Studio 666’ Trailer with Lionel Ritchie, Slayer Cameos

Foo Fighters released the first official trailer for their new horror-comedy film STUDIO 666, out Feb. 25, featuring cameos by Lionel Ritchie and Slayer guitarist Kerry King.

Filmed at the house where the band recorded their 10th album Medicine at Midnight, the film is based on a story by Dave Grohl with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes and is produced by Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay and James A. Rota, both longtime collaborators with the Foo Fighters throughout the years.

The trailer teases the film, showing the band moving into the haunted mansion in Encino, California to record and fighting supernatural forces trying to kill them off.

‘Studio 666’ Poster (Photo: Open Road Films)

“Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn,” said frontman Dave Grohl in an earlier statement. “‘Studio 666’ will fuck you up.”

Directed by BJ McDonnell and produced by Open Road Films, STUDIO 666 stars band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee, along with comedian Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman, and Jeff Garlin.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level a full-length feature horror-comedy film,” said Grohl. “Like most things Foo, ‘Studio 666’ began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.”

Photo: Open Road Films / Nasty Little Man