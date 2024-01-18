Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Chris Stapleton & More Part of Star-Packed Lineup of 2024 New Orleans Jazz Fest

In November 2023, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival delivered the exciting news that The Rolling Stones would be headlining the 2024 edition of the Big Easy’s annual music extravaganza. Now, the full lineup of the 2024 Jazz Fest has been announced, and there are many, many other famous artists set to perform at the event.

Joining The Stones on the list of headliners are Foo Fighters, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Chris Stapleton, Heart, The Killers, and Vampire Weekend. Other major acts on the bill include Bonnie Raitt, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Beach Boys, Greta Van Fleet, Hozier, Jon Batiste, Queen Latifah, and Widespread Panic, as well as Anderson .Paak and his group The Free Nationals.

The lineup also features Fantasia, The Revivalists, Trombone Shorty, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Irma Thomas, Joe Bonamassa, Rhiannon Giddens, Jeffrey Osborne, PJ Morton, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Steel Pulse, Big Freedia, The Wallflowers, Robert Cray, Nickel Creek, Stephen Marley, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Bela Fleck, Allison Russell, and Cowboy Mouth, and dozens more.

In addition, Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band will take part in a special performance celebrating the late “Margaritaville” singer/songwriter.

You can check out the lineup announcement video at the festival’s official YouTube channel.

When 2024 Jazz Fest Takes Place

The 2024 New Orleans Jazz Fest will be held this spring over the course of two consecutive weekends. Performances are scheduled to take place from April 25 to April 28 and from May 2 to May 5. The NOJazzFest.com website lists the artists that are performing during the first and second weekend, although not the individual days yet.

Buying Tickets

As previously, announced The Rolling Stones performance is scheduled for May 2. General admission tickets, VIP passes, and ticket packages are available now. You can purchase tickets via various outlets, including StubHub.

More About Jazz Fest

In addition to music, the festival also celebrates local New Orleans and Louisiana culture, with a variety of food options, craft marketplaces, and more.

The New Orleans Jazz Fest was founded in 1970 and has been held every year since, except for 2020 and 2021.

